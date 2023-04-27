Gentherm Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

Achieved Record Quarterly Revenue

Significantly Outperformed Light Vehicle Production

Secured $480M in New Automotive Awards

Reaffirms 2023 Guidance

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM, the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

First Quarter Highlights

Product revenues of $363.6 million increased 35.9% from $267.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 38.9% year over year

Automotive revenues increased 36.8% year over year; excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and contributions from the Alfmeier acquisition, increased 14.4% year over year

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.24 as compared with $0.35 for the prior-year period

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (see table herein) was $0.49. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior-year period was $0.41

Secured new automotive business awards totaling $480 million in the quarter

Repurchased $10.0 million of the Company’s common stock

Phil Eyler, the Company's President and CEO, said “I am proud of the team for delivering record revenue, outperforming actual light vehicle production in our key markets by over 800 basis points organically in Automotive, and improving profitability in the first quarter.”

Eyler continued, “We secured $480 million of new business awards from auto makers around the world, including a breakthrough combined thermal comfort, lumbar and massage system award with Jaguar Land Rover for their new Jaguar BEVs. We also won our first lumbar and massage award with General Motors on a future electric vehicle. The pace of these conquest awards is well ahead of our expectations following the Alfmeier acquisition. Our momentum in the first quarter demonstrates our unique positioning to capitalize on industry megatrends to create a flywheel of profitable growth.”

2023 First Quarter Financial Review

Product revenues for the first quarter of 2023 increased by $96.0 million, or 35.9%, as compared with the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 38.9% year over year.

Automotive revenues increased 36.8% year over year, with revenue increases in all product categories except Automotive Cables. Adjusting for foreign currency translation and the contribution from Alfmeier, organic Automotive revenues increased 14.4% year over year. According to S&P Global’s mid-April report, actual light vehicle production increased by 6.0% in the current year’s first quarter when compared with the first quarter of 2022 in the Company’s key markets of North America, Europe, China, Japan and Korea.

Gentherm Medical revenue increased 11.6% year over year, primarily as a result of the Dacheng acquisition. Adjusting for the contribution from Dacheng and foreign currency translation, Medical revenues decreased 0.3%, primarily due to the reduction in capital spending in U.S. hospitals.

See the “Revenues by Product Category” table included below for additional detail.

Gross margin rate decreased to 22.3% in the current-year period, as compared with 24.0% in the prior-year period. The decrease from the prior-year period resulted from the acquired Alfmeier business having a lower gross margin rate relative to the Company’s organic business, wage and material inflation, the negative impact from foreign currency translation, as well as non-automotive electronics inventory charge. These were partially offset by fixed cost leverage from higher unit volume, lower expedited freight costs and cost recoveries from customers.

Net research and development expenses of $25.1 million in the 2023 first quarter increased $4.7 million, or 23.1% over the prior-year period, primarily as a result of the additional expenses from the Alfmeier business and increased investments to support new program wins.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $37.0 million in the 2023 first quarter increased $7.7 million, or 26.4%, versus the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by additional expenses from the acquired businesses and higher compensation expenses.

Acquisition and integration expenses of $1.6 million in the current-year period were $1.6 million lower than the prior-year period as a result of reduced expenses associated with the Alfmeier acquisition. Restructuring expenses of $1.3 million in the current-year period as compared to $0.2 million in the prior-year period.

As described more fully in the “Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA” table included below, the Company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $41.5 million in the 2023 first quarter compared with $29.8 million in the prior-year period, an increase of $11.7 million or 39.4%.

Income tax expense in the 2023 first quarter was $3.7 million, as compared with $4.3 million in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was 32% in the 2023 first quarter.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.24 compared with $0.35 for the prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding unrealized currency loss (gain), non-cash purchase accounting impact, non-automotive electronics inventory charge, acquisition expenses, and restructuring expenses (see table herein), was $0.49. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior-year period was $0.41.

Guidance

The Company reaffirms its full-year 2023 guidance that was initially provided in its year-end 2022 earnings release on February 22, 2023:

Product revenues between $1.45 billion and $1.55 billion, based on the current forecast of customer orders, inflation and pricing recovery, light vehicle production in the Company’s key markets growing at a low single-digit rate in 2023 versus 2022 and a EUR to USD exchange rate of $1.05/Euro

Adjusted EBITDA between 11.5% and 13.5% of product revenues (1)

Full-year effective tax rate between 28% and 32%

Capital expenditures between $60 million and $70 million

(1) Starting with 2023 reporting, the Company excludes the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation from the Adjusted EBITDA results.



About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors,” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, with reasonable frequency, we have entered into business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions. Such forward-looking statements do not include the potential impact of any such transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company’s future business and financial results.

Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Product revenues $ 363,625 $ 267,657 Cost of sales 282,495 203,544 Gross margin 81,130 64,113 Operating expenses: Net research and development expenses 25,145 20,434 Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,042 29,308 Restructuring expenses 1,269 181 Total operating expenses 63,456 49,923 Operating income 17,674 14,190 Interest expense, net (4,144 ) (569 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (2,069 ) 2,217 Other income 230 204 Earnings before income tax 11,691 16,042 Income tax expense 3,728 4,295 Net income $ 7,963 $ 11,747 Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.36 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.35 Weighted average number of shares – basic 33,182 33,035 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 33,386 33,377





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change Climate Control Seat $ 114,753 $ 102,734 11.7 % Seat Heaters 75,636 68,896 9.8 % Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions (a) 38,738 — 100.0 % Steering Wheel Heaters 36,347 28,736 26.5 % Valve Systems (a) 26,994 — 100.0 % Battery Performance Solutions 20,309 17,613 15.3 % Automotive Cables 20,220 22,045 (8.3 )% Electronics 10,970 10,828 1.3 % Other Automotive 8,725 7,012 24.4 % Subtotal Automotive segment 352,692 257,864 36.8 % Medical segment (b) 10,933 9,793 11.6 % Total Company $ 363,625 $ 267,657 35.9 % Foreign currency translation impact (c) (8,131 ) — Total Company, excluding foreign

currency translation impact $ 371,756 $ 267,657 38.9 % (a) Represents product revenues from Alfmeier (acquired on August 1, 2022). (b) Includes product revenues of $1,279 from Dacheng (acquired on July 13, 2022). (c) Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $(8,021) and $(110), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 7,963 $ 11,747 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 13,445 9,487 Income tax expense 3,728 4,295 Interest expense, net (a) 4,144 569 Adjustments: Restructuring expense 1,269 181 Unrealized currency loss (gain) 5,865 (2,316 ) Acquisition and integration expenses 1,632 3,214 Non-automotive electronics inventory charge 1,419 — Non-cash stock-based compensation (b) 2,095 2,789 Other (50 ) (198 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,510 $ 29,768 Product revenues $ 363,625 $ 267,657 Adjusted EBITDA % 11.4 % 11.1 % (a) Includes $699 of interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, related to mark-to-market adjustment of our floating-to-fixed interest rate swap agreement with a notional amount of $100,000. (b) Includes operating expenses of $1,758 and $2,673 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.





Three months

ended March 31, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,768 Non-cash stock-based compensation (2,789 ) Adjusted EBITDA as reported in Q1 2022 (1) $ 26,979 Adjusted EBITDA Margin as reported in Q1 2022 (1) 10.1 % (1) Includes the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation Three months ended March 31, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,768 Pro forma EBITDA impact of Alfmeier acquisition 589 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,357 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.1 % Three months ended March 31, 2022 Product revenues $ 267,657 Pro forma revenue impact of Alfmeier acquisition 66,099 Pro forma product revenues $ 333,756





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided here or elsewhere information regarding adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted earnings per share” or “Adjusted EPS”), free cash flow, Net Debt, organic revenue, revenue excluding acquired businesses and foreign currency translation, revenue excluding foreign currency translation, adjusted operating expenses, pro forma product revenues and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects including transaction expenses, debt retirement expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, gain or loss on sale of business, restructuring expense, unrealized currency gain or loss and unrealized revaluation of derivatives. Note that in recent prior periods, the Company did not exclude non-cash stock-based compensation expenses in the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. Forward-looking references to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin herein exclude the impact of stock-based compensation as newly defined. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by product revenues. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects including transaction expenses, debt retirement expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, gain or loss on sale of business, restructuring expense, unrealized currency gain or loss and unrealized revaluation of derivatives. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities less Purchases of property and equipment. The Company defines Net Debt as the principal amount of all Consolidated Funded Indebtedness (as defined in the Credit Agreement) less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines organic revenue as revenue, excluding revenue from acquired businesses. Note that in recent prior periods, the Company used organic revenue instead to be revenue excluding foreign currency translation (see below). The Company defines revenue excluding acquired businesses and foreign currency translation as revenue, excluding the revenue from acquired businesses and the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates. The Company defines revenue excluding foreign currency translation as revenue, excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates. The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses excluding impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment, restructuring, related non-cash stock-based compensation, acquisition, integration and divestiture expenses. The Company defines pro forma product revenues as product revenues including the product revenues of Alfmeier as if the acquisition had occurred as of January 1, 2022. The Company defines pro forma Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, including the results of Alfmeier as if the acquisition had occurred as of January 1, 2022. The Company defines pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin as pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by pro forma product revenues.

The Company’s reconciliations are included in this release or can be found in the supplemental materials furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K dated April 27, 2023.

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Free Cash Flow and Net Debt as supplemental measures of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides such non-GAAP financial measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis by excluding matters not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating or liquidity results. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur revenues, expenses, and cash and non-cash obligations that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There also can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material. Other companies in our industry may define and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, revenue or other consolidated income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release and other public communications may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS. Such forward-looking non-GAAP measures may differ significantly from the corresponding GAAP measures, due to depreciation and amortization, tax expense, and/or interest expense, some or all of which management has not quantified for the future periods.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 7,963 $ 11,747 Non-cash purchase accounting impact 1,850 1,835 Restructuring expenses 1,269 181 Unrealized currency loss (gain) 5,865 (2,316 ) Acquisition and integration expenses 1,632 3,214 Non-automotive electronics inventory charge 1,419 — Other (50 ) (198 ) Tax effect of above (3,517 ) (736 ) Adjusted net income $ 16,431 $ 13,727 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 33,182 33,035 Diluted 33,386 33,377 Earnings per share, as reported: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.35 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.41





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,630 $ 153,891 Accounts receivable, net 256,715 247,131 Inventory: Raw materials 137,829 136,217 Work in process 17,091 17,695 Finished goods 63,543 64,336 Inventory, net 218,463 218,248 Other current assets 69,691 64,597 Total current assets 711,499 683,867 Property and equipment, net 242,143 244,480 Goodwill 120,955 119,774 Other intangible assets, net 72,051 73,933 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,024 29,945 Deferred income tax assets 73,004 69,840 Other non-current assets 18,070 17,461 Total assets $ 1,268,746 $ 1,239,300 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 207,887 $ 182,225 Current lease liabilities 8,093 7,143 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,996 2,443 Other current liabilities 88,896 93,814 Total current liabilities 306,872 285,625 Long-term debt, less current maturities 232,558 232,653 Non-current lease liabilities 19,740 20,538 Pension benefit obligation 3,326 3,638 Other non-current liabilities 25,932 24,573 Total liabilities $ 588,428 $ 567,027 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock: No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 33,126,702 and 33,202,082 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 112,420 122,658 Paid-in capital 5,379 5,447 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,101 ) (46,489 ) Accumulated earnings 598,620 590,657 Total shareholders’ equity 680,318 672,273 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,268,746 $ 1,239,300





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net income $ 7,963 $ 11,747 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,583 9,577 Deferred income taxes (1,786 ) (778 ) Stock based compensation 2,023 2,279 Loss on disposition of property and equipment 16 107 Provisions for inventory 1,704 747 Other (44 ) 256 Changes in assets and liabilities: — — Accounts receivable, net (8,237 ) (25,788 ) Inventory (1,137 ) (18,863 ) Other assets (6,417 ) (10,716 ) Accounts payable 24,289 34,097 Other liabilities (6,848 ) (3,349 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 25,109 (684 ) Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,294 ) (5,659 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 17 52 Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 3,728 — Cost of technology investments — (350 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,549 ) (5,957 ) Financing Activities: Repayments of debt (564 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options 263 569 Taxes withheld and paid on employees' share-based payment awards (2,667 ) (4,319 ) Cash paid for the repurchase of Common Stock (9,997 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (12,965 ) (3,750 ) Foreign currency effect 3,144 (2,298 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,739 (12,689 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 153,891 190,606 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 166,630 $ 177,917 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 5,536 $ 3,267 Cash paid for interest 3,235 421



