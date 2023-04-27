Enlight Renewable Energy to Participate at the Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT), today announced its participation in the Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Credit Suisse sales representative.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.

Investor Relations Contact:

Enlight Renewable Energy

Dan Politi

danp@enlightenergy.co.il

The Blueshirt Group, for Enlight:

Alex Wellins

alex@blueshirtgroup.com