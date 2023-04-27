Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

FORT LEE, NJ, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (“Nuvectis”, “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at the NASDAQ world headquarters in New York City.

Event H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ Date May 2nd, 2022 Time 12:00 PM Eastern Time Link https://journey.ct.events

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is a clinical-stage, oral small molecule under development for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and additional solid tumor types. The United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track Designation to NXP800 for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor with an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application pending.

Nuvectis Pharma Contact:

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Tel: 201-614-3151

rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact: