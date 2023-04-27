Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $10.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net income for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was impacted by various non-recurring items, as described in further detail below.



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2023.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While my comments in recent quarters have featured the terms ‘risk’ and ‘uncertainty’, the past few weeks have brought fresh challenges to the banking sector, and the economy at large. Despite the sudden failure of two large regional banks, the voluntary wind-down of a third and pressure on the industry as a whole, I am pleased to report that Kearny remains on solid footing. Our highly-diversified deposit base, conservative risk culture and abundance of available liquidity allows us to navigate these uncertain times, as we have throughout our 139 years in operation.”

Mr. Montanaro further noted, “Looking to this quarter’s earnings, the rate of our net interest margin compression has begun to slow, while our previously announced operating efficiency initiative has gotten off to a strong start. Non-interest expense, excluding non-recurring items, declined 7.3% quarter-over-quarter and will be further supported by the June 2023 consolidation of two branch locations.”

Liquidity & Funding

Deposits decreased $168.0 million, or 2.8%, to $5.80 billion at March 31, 2023, from $5.97 billion at December 31, 2022. Details regarding the change in deposit balances are presented in the table below. The decrease in deposits was largely concentrated in three products: consumer savings, commercial non-interest checking and government deposits. The decline in consumer savings reflected the continuation of a multi-quarter trend resulting from the migration of low-rate savings balances into higher-rate money market and time deposit products. The reduction in non-interest checking deposits was a combination of outflow and the migration of non-interest bearing commercial deposits into interest-bearing products. The decrease in government deposits was largely attributable to seasonal outflows resulting from expected tax and pension payments.

(Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Government deposits $ 607,925 $ 677,923 $ (69,998 ) (10.3 )% Excluding government deposits: Non-interest-bearing 615,696 649,044 (33,348 ) (5.1 )% Interest-bearing demand 1,699,407 1,663,302 36,105 2.2 % Savings 795,310 881,837 (86,527 ) (9.8 )% Certificates of deposit 2,085,066 2,099,265 (14,199 ) (0.7 )% Total deposits $ 5,803,404 $ 5,971,371 $ (167,967 ) (2.8 )%

The aggregate amount of uninsured deposits was $1.68 billion at March 31, 2023. Excluding collateralized deposits of state and local governments, and deposits of the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company, the aggregate amount of uninsured deposits was $705.7 million, or 12.2% of total deposits.

Borrowings increased $228.1 million to $1.61 billion, or 19.3% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, from $1.38 billion, or 16.7% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, borrowings were comprised of $1.54 billion of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and $70.0 million from unsecured fed funds lines of credit. There were no borrowings outstanding from the Federal Reserve Bank at, or during the quarter ended, March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2023, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity of $2.37 billion, of which $1.88 billion was immediately accessible via in-place collateral and $493.2 million represented the market value of unpledged securities.

Assets

Total assets increased $60.0 million, or 0.7%, to $8.35 billion at March 31, 2023, from $8.29 billion at December 31, 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $118.9 million, or 157.2%, to $194.6 million at March 31, 2023, from $75.7 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was driven by the Company’s decision to hold excess cash on its balance sheet due to external market conditions.

Loans receivable decreased $17.8 million, or 0.3%, to $5.97 billion at March 31, 2023, from $5.98 billion at December 31, 2022.

Investment securities decreased $23.3 million to $1.42 billion, or 17.0% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, from $1.44 billion, or 17.4% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. The decrease was driven by paydowns, partially offset by a $9.7 million improvement in unrealized losses on securities available for sale during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Earnings

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets was 0.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 0.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Return on average equity was 4.69% and 0.90% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Return on average tangible equity was 6.20% and 1.20% for those same comparative periods.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin contracted 18 basis points to 2.20% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 2.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and loan prepayment penalty income, net interest margin contracted 11 basis points.

Net interest income decreased $2.4 million to $42.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $44.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $711,000 and $1.9 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $103,000 and $166,000.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $10.1 million to income of $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from a loss of $8.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to a loss of $15.2 million on the sale of securities during the prior comparative period.

Loss on sale of loans was $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to a gain on sale of loans of $134,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The loss in the current period was the result of the sale of a non-performing multi-family mortgage loan held-for-sale located in Queens, NY. The loan was acquired in 2018 and had been classified as held-for-sale since June 30, 2022.

Other income decreased $2.7 million to $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to a non-recurring gain of $2.9 million attributable to the sale of a former branch location recognized during the prior comparative period.



Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased $2.3 million to $30.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $32.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Excluding $800,000 of branch consolidation expense, of which $250,000 was recorded in occupancy expense and $550,000 was recorded in other expense, non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $29.6 million.

Salaries and benefits expense decreased $1.9 million to $18.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This decrease was driven by lower salary expense as a result of reduced headcount and a decrease in incentive payments tied to loan origination volume.

The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 68.96% and 1.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 89.93% and 1.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $33,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.0% and 1.7%, respectively. The effective tax rate, for the prior comparative period, was impacted by the loss on the sale of securities.



Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets decreased $5.2 million to $57.4 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, from $62.6 million, or 0.76% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. The decrease in non-performing assets was primarily attributable to the sale of a non-performing multi-family mortgage loan held-for-sale, as previously noted.

Net charge-offs totaled $206,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $407,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $451,000, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The provision for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was largely driven by a slower prepayment rate assumption, partially offset by a net reduction in reserves on loans individually analyzed for impairment.

The allowance for credit losses was $49.1 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $48.9 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.

Capital

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, book value per share increased $0.04, or 0.3%, to $12.99 and tangible book value per share increased $0.01, or 0.1%, to $9.79.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 698,286 shares of common stock at a cost of $6.6 million, or $9.50 per share.

At March 31, 2023, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $100.4 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $27.5 million. Pre-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $13.6 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.

At March 31, 2023, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.02% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q3 Fiscal 2023 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Category: Earnings





Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,568 $ 75,660 $ 118,908 157.2 % Securities available for sale 1,267,066 1,286,354 (19,288 ) -1.5 % Securities held to maturity 149,764 153,786 (4,022 ) -2.6 % Loans held-for-sale 5,401 12,940 (7,539 ) -58.3 % Loans receivable 5,966,325 5,984,133 (17,808 ) -0.3 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (49,122 ) (48,877 ) 245 0.5 % Net loans receivable 5,917,203 5,935,256 (18,053 ) -0.3 % Premises and equipment 49,589 50,953 (1,364 ) -2.7 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 76,319 69,022 7,297 10.6 % Accrued interest receivable 28,794 27,368 1,426 5.2 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 — — % Core deposit intangible 2,590 2,732 (142 ) -5.2 % Bank owned life insurance 291,220 289,673 1,547 0.5 % Deferred income taxes, net 53,151 51,107 2,044 4.0 % Other real estate owned 13,410 13,410 — — % Other assets 89,366 110,162 (20,796 ) -18.9 % Total assets $ 8,349,336 $ 8,289,318 $ 60,018 0.7 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 617,778 $ 650,950 $ (33,172 ) -5.1 % Interest-bearing 5,185,626 5,320,421 (134,795 ) -2.5 % Total deposits 5,803,404 5,971,371 (167,967 ) -2.8 % Borrowings 1,611,692 1,383,573 228,119 16.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,706 17,307 1,399 8.1 % Other liabilities 49,304 44,427 4,877 11.0 % Total liabilities 7,483,106 7,416,678 66,428 0.9 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 667 674 (7 ) -1.0 % Paid-in capital 509,359 515,332 (5,973 ) -1.2 % Retained earnings 452,605 449,489 3,116 0.7 % Unearned ESOP shares (23,348 ) (23,834 ) 486 2.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73,053 ) (69,021 ) (4,032 ) -5.8 % Total stockholders' equity 866,230 872,640 (6,410 ) -0.7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,349,336 $ 8,289,318 $ 60,018 0.7 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.37 % 10.53 % -0.16 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.02 % 8.16 % -0.14 % Share data Outstanding shares 66,680 67,388 (708 ) -1.1 % Book value per share $ 12.99 $ 12.95 $ 0.04 0.3 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.79 $ 9.78 $ 0.01 0.1 %

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest income Loans $ 60,172 $ 57,996 $ 2,176 3.8 % Taxable investment securities 15,459 13,221 2,238 16.9 % Tax-exempt investment securities 99 219 (120 ) -54.8 % Other interest-earning assets 1,441 1,005 436 43.4 % Total interest income 77,171 72,441 4,730 6.5 % Interest expense Deposits 22,246 18,822 3,424 18.2 % Borrowings 12,554 8,836 3,718 42.1 % Total interest expense 34,800 27,658 7,142 25.8 % Net interest income 42,371 44,783 (2,412 ) -5.4 % Provision for credit losses 451 1,671 (1,220 ) -73.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 41,920 43,112 (1,192 ) -2.8 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 910 734 176 24.0 % Loss on sale and call of securities — (15,227 ) 15,227 100.0 % (Loss) gain on sale of loans (2,373 ) 134 (2,507 ) -1870.9 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,581 1,761 (180 ) -10.2 % Electronic banking fees and charges 457 397 60 15.1 % Other income 1,071 3,723 (2,652 ) -71.2 % Total non-interest income 1,646 (8,478 ) 10,124 -119.4 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,005 19,921 (1,916 ) -9.6 % Net occupancy expense of premises 3,097 2,987 110 3.7 % Equipment and systems 3,537 3,867 (330 ) -8.5 % Advertising and marketing 413 731 (318 ) -43.5 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,546 1,226 320 26.1 % Directors' compensation 340 339 1 0.3 % Other expense 3,414 3,579 (165 ) -4.6 % Total non-interest expense 30,352 32,650 (2,298 ) -7.0 % Income before income taxes 13,214 1,984 11,230 566.0 % Income taxes 2,902 33 2,869 8693.9 % Net income $ 10,312 $ 1,951 $ 8,361 428.5 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ — Cash dividends declared $ 7,196 $ 7,172 $ 24 Dividend payout ratio 69.8 % 367.6 % (297.8 )% Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 64,769 65,030 (261 ) Diluted 64,783 65,038 (255 )





Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,986,669 $ 5,839,903 $ 146,766 2.5 % Taxable investment securities 1,558,222 1,527,578 30,644 2.0 % Tax-exempt investment securities 17,663 37,917 (20,254 ) -53.4 % Other interest-earning assets 131,682 114,175 17,507 15.3 % Total interest-earning assets 7,694,236 7,519,573 174,663 2.3 % Non-interest-earning assets 575,009 550,519 24,490 4.4 % Total assets $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 $ 199,153 2.5 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,363,762 $ 2,359,977 $ 3,785 0.2 % Savings 858,673 931,584 (72,911 ) -7.8 % Certificates of deposit 2,069,396 2,192,722 (123,326 ) -5.6 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,291,831 5,484,283 (192,452 ) -3.5 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,402,269 997,148 405,121 40.6 % Other borrowings 1,611 — 1,611 — % Total borrowings 1,403,880 997,148 406,732 40.8 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,695,711 6,481,431 214,280 3.3 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 634,324 666,846 (32,522 ) -4.9 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 60,327 56,721 3,606 6.4 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 694,651 723,567 (28,916 ) -4.0 % Total liabilities 7,390,362 7,204,998 185,364 2.6 % Stockholders' equity 878,883 865,094 13,789 1.6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 $ 199,153 2.5 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.91 % 116.02 % -1.11 % -1.0 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.02 % 3.97 % 0.05 % Taxable investment securities 3.97 % 3.46 % 0.51 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.23 % 2.32 % -0.09 % Other interest-earning assets 4.38 % 3.52 % 0.86 % Total interest-earning assets 4.01 % 3.85 % 0.16 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.01 % 1.63 % 0.38 % Savings 0.41 % 0.41 % — % Certificates of deposit 1.84 % 1.50 % 0.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.68 % 1.37 % 0.31 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.58 % 3.54 % 0.04 % Other borrowings 5.15 % — % 5.15 % Total borrowings 3.58 % 3.54 % 0.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.08 % 1.71 % 0.37 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.93 % 2.14 % -0.21 % Net interest margin (3) 2.20 % 2.38 % -0.18 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.08 % -0.42 % 0.50 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.47 % 1.62 % -0.15 % Efficiency ratio (4) 68.96 % 89.93 % -20.97 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.50 % 0.10 % 0.40 % Return on average equity (annualized) 4.69 % 0.90 % 3.79 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.20 % 1.20 % 5.00 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,568 $ 75,660 $ 96,076 $ 101,615 $ 62,379 Securities available for sale 1,267,066 1,286,354 1,263,176 1,344,093 1,526,086 Securities held to maturity 149,764 153,786 115,943 118,291 121,853 Loans held-for-sale 5,401 12,940 12,936 28,874 2,822 Loans receivable 5,966,325 5,984,133 5,656,370 5,417,845 5,003,201 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (49,122 ) (48,877 ) (47,613 ) (47,058 ) (43,860 ) Net loans receivable 5,917,203 5,935,256 5,608,757 5,370,787 4,959,341 Premises and equipment 49,589 50,953 52,642 53,281 53,727 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 76,319 69,022 44,957 47,144 30,997 Accrued interest receivable 28,794 27,368 23,817 20,466 19,517 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 2,590 2,732 2,876 3,020 3,166 Bank owned life insurance 291,220 289,673 289,690 289,177 287,644 Deferred income taxes, net 53,151 51,107 54,278 49,350 34,349 Other real estate owned 13,410 13,410 178 178 401 Other assets 89,366 110,162 113,369 82,712 76,714 Total assets $ 8,349,336 $ 8,289,318 $ 7,889,590 $ 7,719,883 $ 7,389,891 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 617,778 $ 650,950 $ 683,406 $ 653,899 $ 621,954 Interest-bearing 5,185,626 5,320,421 5,424,872 5,208,357 4,906,708 Total deposits 5,803,404 5,971,371 6,108,278 5,862,256 5,528,662 Borrowings 1,611,692 1,383,573 851,454 901,337 851,220 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,706 17,307 16,555 16,746 16,979 Other liabilities 49,304 44,427 38,329 45,544 37,861 Total liabilities 7,483,106 7,416,678 7,014,616 6,825,883 6,434,722 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 667 674 680 687 714 Paid-in capital 509,359 515,332 520,245 528,396 561,176 Retained earnings 452,605 449,489 454,710 445,451 441,522 Unearned ESOP shares (23,348 ) (23,834 ) (24,321 ) (24,807 ) (25,294 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73,053 ) (69,021 ) (76,340 ) (55,727 ) (22,949 ) Total stockholders' equity 866,230 872,640 874,974 894,000 955,169 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,349,336 $ 8,289,318 $ 7,889,590 $ 7,719,883 $ 7,389,891 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.37 % 10.53 % 11.09 % 11.58 % 12.93 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.02 % 8.16 % 8.61 % 9.06 % 10.33 % Share data Outstanding shares 66,680 67,388 67,938 68,666 71,424 Book value per share $ 12.99 $ 12.95 $ 12.88 $ 13.02 $ 13.37 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.79 $ 9.78 $ 9.73 $ 9.90 $ 10.38

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,835,852 $ 2,851,721 $ 2,570,297 $ 2,409,090 $ 2,076,003 Nonresidential mortgage 1,002,643 1,017,341 1,040,688 1,019,838 1,085,988 Commercial business 162,038 177,530 186,361 176,807 169,551 Construction 215,524 186,663 166,052 140,131 121,137 Total commercial loans 4,216,057 4,233,255 3,963,398 3,745,866 3,452,679 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,713,343 1,719,514 1,666,730 1,645,816 1,527,980 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 44,376 45,690 43,269 42,028 41,501 Other consumer 2,592 2,648 2,869 2,866 2,755 Total consumer loans 46,968 48,338 46,138 44,894 44,256 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,976,368 6,001,107 5,676,266 5,436,576 5,024,915 Unaccreted yield adjustments (10,043 ) (16,974 ) (19,896 ) (18,731 ) (21,714 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,966,325 5,984,133 5,656,370 5,417,845 5,003,201 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (49,122 ) (48,877 ) (47,613 ) (47,058 ) (43,860 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,917,203 $ 5,935,256 $ 5,608,757 $ 5,370,787 $ 4,959,341 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans 44,026 40,549 68,574 70,321 80,595 Total nonperforming loans 44,026 40,549 68,574 70,321 80,595 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale — 8,650 8,650 21,745 — Other real estate owned 13,410 13,410 178 178 401 Total nonperforming assets $ 57,436 $ 62,609 $ 77,402 $ 92,244 $ 80,996 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.74 % 0.68 % 1.21 % 1.30 % 1.61 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.98 % 1.19 % 1.10 % Classified loans $ 103,461 $ 86,069 $ 92,610 $ 94,555 $ 163,621 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.82 % 0.81 % 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.87 % ACL to nonperforming loans 111.57 % 120.54 % 69.43 % 66.92 % 54.42 % Net charge-offs $ 206 $ 407 $ 115 $ 1,024 $ 436 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.04 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 617,778 $ 650,950 $ 683,406 $ 653,899 $ 621,954 Interest-bearing demand 2,285,799 2,316,485 2,382,411 2,265,597 2,154,488 Savings 811,483 901,514 982,916 1,053,198 1,088,974 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,327,343 1,354,907 1,263,124 1,116,035 1,122,228 Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service) 761,001 747,515 796,421 773,527 541,018 Interest-bearing deposits 5,185,626 5,320,421 5,424,872 5,208,357 4,906,708 Total deposits 5,803,404 5,971,371 6,108,278 5,862,256 5,528,662 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,156,692 1,256,573 796,454 651,337 541,220 Overnight borrowings 455,000 127,000 55,000 250,000 310,000 Total borrowings 1,611,692 1,383,573 851,454 901,337 851,220 Total funding $ 7,415,096 $ 7,354,944 $ 6,959,732 $ 6,763,593 $ 6,379,882 Loans as a % of deposits 102.1 % 99.6 % 92.0 % 92.1 % 89.8 % Deposits as a % of total funding 78.3 % 81.2 % 87.8 % 86.7 % 86.7 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 21.7 % 18.8 % 12.2 % 13.3 % 13.3 % Uninsured deposits: Uninsured deposits (reported) (1) $ 1,678,051 $ 1,815,854 $ 1,771,851 $ 1,525,940 $ 1,427,658 Uninsured deposits (adjusted) (2) $ 705,727 $ 794,407 $ 883,351 $ 792,067 $ 749,141

_________________________



(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank. (2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Interest income Loans $ 60,172 $ 57,996 $ 52,935 $ 48,869 $ 45,846 Taxable investment securities 15,459 13,221 10,439 8,915 8,024 Tax-exempt investment securities 99 219 285 297 316 Other interest-earning assets 1,441 1,005 761 472 415 Total interest income 77,171 72,441 64,420 58,553 54,601 Interest expense Deposits 22,246 18,822 10,869 3,915 3,565 Borrowings 12,554 8,836 5,020 4,039 3,309 Total interest expense 34,800 27,658 15,889 7,954 6,874 Net interest income 42,371 44,783 48,531 50,599 47,727 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 451 1,671 670 4,222 (3,920 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 41,920 43,112 47,861 46,377 51,647 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 910 734 763 658 617 (Loss) gain on sale and call of securities — (15,227 ) — (563 ) 3 (Loss) gain on sale of loans (2,373 ) 134 395 187 376 (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned — — — (9 ) 14 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,581 1,761 3,698 1,533 1,511 Electronic banking fees and charges 457 397 506 366 432 Other income 1,071 3,723 555 638 238 Total non-interest income 1,646 (8,478 ) 5,917 2,810 3,191 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,005 19,921 20,348 20,367 19,184 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,097 2,987 3,090 3,188 3,223 Equipment and systems 3,537 3,867 3,662 4,516 3,822 Advertising and marketing 413 731 747 703 516 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,546 1,226 906 762 480 Directors' compensation 340 339 340 340 340 Other expense 3,414 3,579 2,895 3,736 3,058 Total non-interest expense 30,352 32,650 31,988 33,612 30,623 Income before income taxes 13,214 1,984 21,790 15,575 24,215 Income taxes 2,902 33 5,255 4,205 6,522 Net income $ 10,312 $ 1,951 $ 16,535 $ 11,370 $ 17,693 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 7,196 $ 7,172 $ 7,276 $ 7,441 $ 7,720 Dividend payout ratio 69.8 % 367.6 % 44.0 % 65.4 % 43.6 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 64,769 65,030 65,737 67,240 69,790 Diluted 64,783 65,038 65,756 67,276 69,817





Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,986,669 $ 5,839,903 $ 5,553,996 $ 5,181,983 $ 4,850,236 Taxable investment securities 1,558,222 1,527,578 1,516,974 1,608,372 1,620,996 Tax-exempt investment securities 17,663 37,917 48,973 51,672 55,390 Other interest-earning assets 131,682 114,175 88,038 87,990 79,644 Total interest-earning assets 7,694,236 7,519,573 7,207,981 6,930,017 6,606,266 Non-interest-earning assets 575,009 550,519 570,225 564,734 601,684 Total assets $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,363,762 $ 2,359,977 $ 2,354,340 $ 2,155,946 $ 2,133,977 Savings 858,673 931,584 1,019,343 1,077,631 1,088,351 Certificates of deposit 2,069,396 2,192,722 2,014,922 1,701,725 1,650,048 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,291,831 5,484,283 5,388,605 4,935,302 4,872,376 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,402,269 997,148 642,399 752,579 632,811 Other borrowings 1,611 — 127,456 185,901 51,667 Total borrowings 1,403,880 997,148 769,855 938,480 684,478 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,695,711 6,481,431 6,158,460 5,873,782 5,556,854 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 634,324 666,846 667,624 640,200 624,152 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 60,327 56,721 56,431 56,636 49,455 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 694,651 723,567 724,055 696,836 673,607 Total liabilities 7,390,362 7,204,998 6,882,515 6,570,618 6,230,461 Stockholders' equity 878,883 865,094 895,691 924,133 977,489 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 114.91 % 116.02 % 117.04 % 117.98 % 118.89 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.02 % 3.97 % 3.81 % 3.77 % 3.78 % Taxable investment securities 3.97 % 3.46 % 2.75 % 2.22 % 1.98 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.23 % 2.32 % 2.33 % 2.30 % 2.28 % Other interest-earning assets 4.38 % 3.52 % 3.46 % 2.15 % 2.08 % Total interest-earning assets 4.01 % 3.85 % 3.57 % 3.38 % 3.31 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.01 % 1.63 % 0.92 % 0.31 % 0.22 % Savings 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 1.84 % 1.50 % 0.97 % 0.46 % 0.52 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.68 % 1.37 % 0.81 % 0.32 % 0.29 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.58 % 3.54 % 2.68 % 1.96 % 2.08 % Other borrowings 5.15 % — % 2.26 % 0.77 % 0.17 % Total borrowings 3.58 % 3.54 % 2.61 % 1.72 % 1.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.08 % 1.71 % 1.03 % 0.54 % 0.49 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.93 % 2.14 % 2.54 % 2.84 % 2.82 % Net interest margin (3) 2.20 % 2.38 % 2.69 % 2.92 % 2.89 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.08 % -0.42 % 0.30 % 0.15 % 0.18 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.47 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.79 % 1.70 % Efficiency ratio (4) 68.96 % 89.93 % 58.75 % 62.93 % 60.14 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.50 % 0.10 % 0.85 % 0.61 % 0.98 % Return on average equity (annualized) 4.69 % 0.90 % 7.38 % 4.92 % 7.24 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.20 % 1.20 % 9.70 % 6.40 % 9.27 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 10,312 $ 1,951 $ 16,535 $ 11,370 $ 17,693 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses 568 — — — — Net effect of sale and call of securities — 10,811 — 400 (2 ) Net effect of sale of other assets — (2,081 ) — — — Severance expense from workforce realignment — 538 — — — Early contract termination — — — 568 — Adjusted net income $ 10,880 $ 11,219 $ 16,535 $ 12,338 $ 17,691 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 10,312 $ 1,951 $ 16,535 $ 11,370 $ 17,693 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 2,902 33 5,255 4,205 6,522 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 451 1,671 670 4,222 (3,920 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 13,665 $ 3,655 $ 22,460 $ 19,797 $ 20,295 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 64,769 65,030 65,737 67,240 69,790 Weighted average common shares - diluted 64,783 65,038 65,756 67,276 69,817 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.21 $ 0.06 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.21 $ 0.06 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.50 % 0.10 % 0.85 % 0.61 % 0.98 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.85 % 0.66 % 0.98 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 878,883 $ 865,094 $ 895,691 $ 924,133 $ 977,489 Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.69 % 0.90 % 7.38 % 4.92 % 7.24 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.95 % 5.19 % 7.38 % 5.34 % 7.24 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 878,883 $ 865,094 $ 895,691 $ 924,133 $ 977,489 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (2,683 ) (2,826 ) (2,971 ) (3,116 ) (3,282 ) Total average tangible equity $ 665,305 $ 651,373 $ 681,825 $ 710,122 $ 763,312 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.20 % 1.20 % 9.70 % 6.40 % 9.27 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.54 % 6.89 % 9.70 % 6.95 % 9.27 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 30,352 $ 32,650 $ 31,988 $ 33,612 $ 30,623 Non-recurring transactions: Branch consolidation expenses (800 ) — — — — Severance expense from workforce realignment — (757 ) — — — Early contract termination — — — (800 ) — Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,552 $ 31,893 $ 31,988 $ 32,812 $ 30,623 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.47 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.79 % 1.70 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.43 % 1.58 % 1.65 % 1.75 % 1.70 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,552 $ 31,893 $ 31,988 $ 32,812 $ 30,623 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 42,371 $ 44,783 $ 48,531 $ 50,599 $ 47,727 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 1,646 (8,478 ) 5,917 2,810 3,191 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities — 15,227 — 563 (3 ) Net effect of sale of other assets — (2,931 ) — — — Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 44,017 $ 48,601 $ 54,448 $ 53,972 $ 50,915 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 68.96 % 89.93 % 58.75 % 62.93 % 60.14 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 67.14 % 65.62 % 58.75 % 60.79 % 60.15 %

For further information contact:

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or

Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kearny Financial Corp.

(973) 244-4500