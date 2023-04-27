Avalon GloboCare Reports Laboratory Services MSO Revenue of $14.7 Million and Net Income of $6.3 Million in 2022

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative cell-based technology, cellular therapy and precision diagnostics, today reported financial results for Laboratory Services MSO, LLC (“LSM”) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. In February 2023, Avalon acquired a 40% interest in LSM, a premier clinical diagnostics and reference laboratory.



LSM 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $14.7 million

Gross profit was $8.1 million

Total operating expense was $2.4 million

Net income was $6.3 million

“We are pleased to report strong financial results and profitability for LSM in 2022, which we believe is further validation of our strategic investment,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “LSM offers an extensive test menu, from general bloodwork to anatomic pathology, urine toxicology, pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing and more, with quick turnaround times. Our goal is to continue to grow LSM’s top and bottom line by taking advantage of a unique roll-up opportunity within the highly fragmented market for laboratory testing and services. By targeting laboratories with exceptional performance, a positive revenue track record and niche-market advantage, we believe we can effectively leverage LSM’s experience and infrastructure to achieve significant synergies.”

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, LSM provides a broad portfolio of diagnostic tests including drug testing, toxicology, pharmacogenetics, and a broad array of test services, from general bloodwork to anatomic pathology. Specific capabilities include STAT blood testing, qualitative drug screening, genetic testing, urinary testing, sexually transmitted disease testing and more. LSM has a sophisticated and state-of-the-art facility for clinical diagnostics and reference laboratory. It has also developed a premier reputation for customer service satisfaction and fast turnaround time in the industry. LSM has completed over 600,000 tests since inception and currently has two operational locations in California.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients’ growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

LABORATORY SERVICES MSO, LLC AND AFFILIATES COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 439,778 $ 607,982 Accounts receivable 4,088,069 3,086,966 Other current assets 86,277 - Total Current Assets 4,614,124 3,694,948 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,758,063 - Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 291,419 - Property and equipment, net 14,667 18,667 Total Non-current Assets 2,064,149 18,667 Total Assets $ 6,678,273 $ 3,713,615 LIABILITIES AND MEMBER'S EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 573,395 $ 184,139 Accrued payroll liability 38,589 42,077 Operating lease obligation 229,874 - Finance lease obligation 112,457 - Total Current Liabilities 954,315 226,216 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Operating lease obligation - noncurrent portion 1,680,017 - Finance lease obligation - noncurrent portion 178,962 - Total Non-current Liabilities 1,858,979 - Total Liabilities 2,813,294 226,216 Commitments and Contingencies MEMBER'S EQUITY 3,864,979 3,487,399 Total Liabilities and Member's Equity $ 6,678,273 $ 3,713,615





LABORATORY SERVICES MSO, LLC AND AFFILIATES COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 REVENUE $ 14,689,747 $ 18,278,430 COST OF REVENUE 6,612,268 5,002,674 GROSS PROFIT 8,077,479 13,275,756 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and marketing expense 1,344,552 480,269 Professional fees 714,662 375,667 Other general and administrative expenses 296,704 281,128 Total Operating Expenses 2,355,918 1,137,064 OPERATING INCOME 5,721,561 12,138,692 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan - 95,000 Employee Retention Tax Credit 609,634 - Other income 11,938 24,330 Total Other Income, net 621,572 119,330 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,343,133 12,258,022 INCOME TAXES - - NET INCOME $ 6,343,133 $ 12,258,022



