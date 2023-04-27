Directorate change

27 April 2023

Admiral Group appoints Mike Rogers Non-Executive Director and Chair

Following receipt of regulatory and shareholder approval, Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”) confirms the appointment of Mike Rogers as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Admiral Board as well as Chair of the Admiral Board Nomination and Governance Committee. Mike succeeds Annette Court who retired from the Board at today’s AGM.

There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.