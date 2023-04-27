English French

Quadient Connects its Accounts Payable Solution to Sage 100 to Enhance and Streamline Invoice Processing

New functionality accelerates adoption of Quadient AP by companies such as Novéha professional training centre



Paris, April 27, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces that its accounts payable automation solution, Quadient Accounts Payable (AP) by Beanworks, is now connected to Sage 100, a leading business management enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for small and medium-sized businesses.

Quadient continuously works on providing plug-and-play prebuilt connectors or designing tailored implementation processes to integrate its Intelligent Communication Automation cloud-based solutions to multiple leading ERPs and CRMs. The integration with Sage 100 enriches Quadient AP with features that strengthen control, facilitate and streamline the invoice management process, such as the import and integration of supplier data, the integrated management of approval cycles and the allocation of expenses to different departments within the company. Combined with Sage 100, Quadient’s accounts payable automation solution also complies with European regulations and is ready for the electronic invoicing law that will be enforced in France in 2024.

Since its launch in France and the UK in 2022, Quadient has been steadily growing its Quadient AP customer base, attracting customers such as the French company Novéha, a vocational training and performance centre for housing development companies, to provide greater visibility and efficiency in the processing of their supplier invoices, reduce time spent on manual data entry, monitor validation cycles and eliminate the risk of errors.

"We are delighted to see the continuously increasing adoption of our AP solution since its launch in new markets and are grateful for the vote of confidence from companies like Novéha," said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation at Quadient. "We aim to bring to the market value-added solutions to help companies streamline and digitize their processes, putting technology at the service of users and the performance of organizations. We continue to focus on our goal to become a leader in the intelligent automation of business communications and processes.”

As part of Quadient's Intelligent Communications Automation cloud platform, Quadient AP is a cutting-edge tool to support businesses in their digital transformation in the never-ending market evolutions in terms of usage and regulations. In France, the Law on the Modernisation of the Economy (LME) about payment terms between suppliers and customers requires payment within 60 days, or 45 days as an exception. Quadient AP by Beanworks enables Sage 100-equipped departments to protect themselves against the risks of fines and penalties.

In addition, at a time when the digitisation of invoices is undergoing a revolution powered by the 2021 Finance Act—which from 1 July 2024 will require French companies to use electronic invoicing—Quadient’s cloud-based solutions integrated with ERPs such as Sage 100, are a true asset for companies. To find out more about how Quadient is helping companies with their digital transformation and accounting process management, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/ap-automation/integrations/sage-ap-automation.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

