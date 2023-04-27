Aether Fuels Names Claudio Bertelli as VP of Business Development

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Fuels (Aether), an advanced climate technology company today named Claudio Bertelli as Vice President of Business Development. A pioneer in the global sustainable fuels industry, Claudio strengthens Aether’s leadership team with his deep technical expertise and record of expanding business opportunities for innovative chemistry and fuels technologies. He will lead the company’s global market-penetration strategy and customer engagements.

Claudio spent 20 years at Honeywell UOP where he held several positions with global responsibilities in sales and business management for UOP’s petrochemicals and renewable fuels portfolio. He also led breakthrough technologies to commercialization. After UOP, he drove business development at LanzaTech where he originated and closed sustainable fuels and chemicals deals for the carbon recycling tech company. More recently, as VP of International Business Development at Alder Fuels, he led new business opportunities outside the US.

“Claudio’s career has been guided by his passion to mitigate climate change with disruptive innovation,” said Aether Co-Founder and CEO Conor Madigan. “He is a growth-focused entrepreneurial executive who thrives on helping companies lead, differentiate, and increase their value by adopting and scaling breakthrough technologies. In addition to his skills and expertise, he brings tremendous experience to Aether and a deep network in the sustainable fuels industry which will be invaluable as we grow.”

“The urgency to reduce carbon emissions from hard-to-abate industries was reinforced in the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change,” said Claudio. “Aether is responding with extraordinary innovation to vastly reduce the cost of producing sustainable fuels, while implementing a smart project-development strategy at the same time. Such urgent action is imperative for meaningful change, which makes this an exciting opportunity for me.”

Claudio earned a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Universita’ Degli Studi Di Genova in Italy, and an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. He began his career with M&G Group in Italy as a process engineer for polyesters production technologies.

