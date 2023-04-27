New York, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 70+ Companies Working in the Domain

AAV-vector is currently being tested to cure diseases that were previously thought to be nearly impossible to treat. The best example is the involvement of AVV-vector gene therapy in treating neurological disorders like Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, etc. Either little is known about the exact cause of these diseases, or like in the case of Alzheimer’s disease, there are several competing hypotheses behind the cause. These neurodegenerative diseases represent a particularly devastating health problem for which a significant unmet medical need exists. AAV-vector gene therapy has already shown benefits in treating many diseases, but still, several unanswered questions need to be addressed. Current results are promising and suggest that investigators have now defined a population of patients that can expect long-lasting expression of a donated gene from an AAV vector.

DelveInsight’s 'AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available pipeline AAV vectors in gene therapy in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the AAV vectors in gene therapy pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s AAV vectors in gene therapy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 210+ pipeline therapies.

Key AAV vectors in gene therapy companies such as Gensight Biologics, PTC therapeutics, uniQure, Pfizer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Sarepta therapeutics, Neurophth Therapeutics, LYSOGENE, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Homology medicines, Passage Bio, Astellas Pharma, Aspa therapeutics, Adrenas Therapeutics, ESTEVE, Sio Gene Therapies, Amicus therapeutics, 4D Molecular therapeutics, Taysha Gene Therapies, Atsena Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Abeona Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Forge Biologics, Sangamo therapeuics, Bayer, LogicBio therapeutics, Solid Biosciences, Applied Genetic Technologies, Spark therapeuics (Roche), Eli lilly and company, Lexeo Therapeutics, Alcyone Lifesciences, MeiraGTx, Audentes therapeutics, Vivet Therapeutics, Astellas Gene Therapies, Adverum Biotechnologies, Libella Gene Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Ocugen, Neurogene, Jaguar Gene Therapy, LLC, Axovia Therapeutics, Coave therapeutics, Novartis, Arctos medical, Vedere Bio, REGENXBIO Inc., StrideBio, Sanofi, Sirion therapeutics, Capsida Biotherapeutics, Kriya therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, BridgeBio Pharma, DiNAQOR, Biomarin, ViGeneron, AskBio, Selecta Biosciences, Prevail therapeutics, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Tenaya Therapeutics, Scout Bio therapeutics, Oyster Point pharmaceuticals, Cyprium Therapeutics, AvantiBio, Voyager Therapeutics, Aruvant Sciences, Gene Therapy Research Institution Co., Ltd., and others are evaluating new candidates to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising AAV vectors in gene therapy in pipeline such as GS010, Eladocagene exuparvovec, DTX401, AAV5-RPGR, Fidanacogene elaparvovec, AMT 061, Giroctocogene fitelparvovec, UX701, RGX-314, SPK-8011, SRP-9001, NFS-01, LYS-SAF302, GT005, MCO-010, HMI-102, DTX301, PBGM01, PBKR03, FLT180a, PBFT02, AT702, BBP-812, BBP-631, EGT-101, AT-GTX-501, AT-GTX-502, AAV2-hCHM, 4D-125, BMN 331, TSHA-118, SAR439483, BMN 307, ABO-102, CTx-PDE6b, RGX-121, RGX-111, AMT-130, TSHA-120, TSHA-101, AAV2/8-LSPhGAA, AAV2-GDNF, SRP-9003, ABO-101, SRP-9004, FBX-101, Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920), (BAY-2599023), LB-001, SGT-001, rAAV2tYF-PR1.7-hCNGB3, AGTC-402, SPK-8016, PR001, PR006, 4D-310, LX1004, SPK-3006, GS030, ACTX 401, AAV- CNGA3, AAV-CNGB3, AT132, rAAVrh74.MCK.GALGT2, scAAV9.U7.ACCA, VTX 801, TAK 754, AskBio009, AT 845, SRP-6004, HMI-203, ADVM-022, AAV-hTERT, LX1001, RP-A501, AAV2-GDNF gene therapy, 4D 110, 4D-710, OCU400, LION-10, AAV gene therapies, 4D-150, JAG101, JAG201, AXV101, CTx-ABCA4, and others are under different phases of AAV vectors in gene therapy clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of AAV vectors in gene therapy clinical trials. In January 2023, Rocket Pharmaceuticals announced the addition of RP-A601 to Rocket’s cardiac gene therapy portfolio as well as anticipated highlights for the year ahead across the Company’s world-class pipeline of lentiviral and AAV gene therapy programs targeting rare hematologic and cardiovascular diseases.

In October 2022, Astellas Pharma and Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. announced a strategic investment to support the advancement of Taysha's adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy development programs for the treatment of Rett syndrome and GAN.

The AAV vectors in gene therapy pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage AAV vectors in gene therapy, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the AAV vectors in gene therapy clinical trial landscape.

AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Overview

The Adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector appears to be the safest and most effective vehicle for delivering the genes of interest, and it can maintain long-term gene and protein expression following a single injection of the vector. AAV vectors are the most widely used viral vectors for gene delivery to treat a wide range of human diseases. Recent advances in developing clinically desirable AAV capsids, optimizing genome designs, and harnessing revolutionary biotechnologies have all contributed significantly to the field’s growth. Preclinical and clinical successes in AAV-mediated gene replacement, gene silencing, and gene editing have contributed to AAV’s popularity as an ideal therapeutic vector, with only a few AAV-based therapeutics gaining regulatory approval in Europe and the United States.

Recombinant AAVs (rAAV) are now used for in vivo gene therapy delivery. The groundbreaking effort and outcomes of gene therapy led to the approval of Glybera, the first gene therapy approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2012 to treat lipoprotein lipase deficiency. Luxturna received regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration after a few years (FDA). The approval of these therapies was a watershed moment for researchers developing successful gene therapy protocols for inherited human disorders.





A snapshot of the AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Indication Phase RoA GS010 Gensight Biologics Leber's hereditary optic atrophy Preregistration Intravitreal DTX401 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Glycogen storage disease type I Phase III Intravenous AAV5-RPGR MeiraGTx Retinitis pigmentosa Phase III Subretinal RGX-314 REGENXBIO Wet age-related macular degeneration Phase III Subretinal SPK-8011 Spark Therapeutics Hemophilia A Phase III Intravenous NFS-01 Neurophth Leber's hereditary optic atrophy Phase III Intravitreal GT 005 Gyroscope Therapeutics Dry age-related macular degeneration Phase II Intraocular

AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Therapeutics Assessment

The AAV vectors in gene therapy pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging novel AAV vectors in gene therapy segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intracerebral, Intracerebroventricular, Intracisternal, Intramuscular, Intraocular, Intrapancreatic, Intrastriatal, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Intravitreous, Introvitinreous, Oral, Parenteral, Retinal, Intra-arterial

Intracerebral, Intracerebroventricular, Intracisternal, Intramuscular, Intraocular, Intrapancreatic, Intrastriatal, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Intravitreous, Introvitinreous, Oral, Parenteral, Retinal, Intra-arterial AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

Key AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Gensight Biologics, PTC therapeutics, uniQure, Pfizer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Biogen, Sarepta therapeutics, Neurophth Therapeutics, LYSOGENE, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Homology medicines, Passage Bio, Astellas Pharma, Aspa therapeutics, Adrenas Therapeutics, ESTEVE, Sio Gene Therapies, Amicus therapeutics, 4D Molecular therapeutics, Taysha Gene Therapies, Atsena Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Forge Biologics, Sangamo therapeuics, Bayer, LogicBio therapeutics, Solid Biosciences, Applied Genetic Technologies, Spark therapeuics (Roche), Eli lilly and company, Lexeo Therapeutics, Alcyone Lifesciences, MeiraGTx, Audentes therapeutics, Vivet Therapeutics, Astellas Gene Therapies, Adverum Biotechnologies, Libella Gene Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Ocugen, Neurogene, Jaguar Gene Therapy, LLC, Axovia Therapeutics, Coave therapeutics, Novartis, Arctos medical, Vedere Bio, REGENXBIO Inc., StrideBio, Sanofi, Sirion therapeutics, Capsida Biotherapeutics, Kriya therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, BridgeBio Pharma, DiNAQOR, Biomarin, ViGeneron, AskBio, Selecta Biosciences, Prevail therapeutics, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Tenaya Therapeutics, Scout Bio therapeutics, Oyster Point pharmaceuticals, Cyprium Therapeutics, AvantiBio, Voyager Therapeutics, Aruvant Sciences, Gene Therapy Research Institution Co., Ltd., and others

Key AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy in Pipeline: GS010, Eladocagene exuparvovec, DTX401, AAV5-RPGR, Fidanacogene elaparvovec, AMT 061, Giroctocogene fitelparvovec, UX701, RGX-314, SPK-8011, SRP-9001, NFS-01, LYS-SAF302, GT005, MCO-010, HMI-102, DTX301, PBGM01, PBKR03, FLT180a, PBFT02, AT702, BBP-812, BBP-631, EGT-101, AT-GTX-501, AT-GTX-502, AAV2-hCHM, 4D-125, BMN 331, TSHA-118, SAR439483, BMN 307, ABO-102, CTx-PDE6b, RGX-121, RGX-111, AMT-130, TSHA-120, TSHA-101, AAV2/8-LSPhGAA, AAV2-GDNF, SRP-9003, ABO-101, SRP-9004, FBX-101, Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920), (BAY-2599023), LB-001, SGT-001, rAAV2tYF-PR1.7-hCNGB3, AGTC-402, SPK-8016, PR001, PR006, 4D-310, LX1004, SPK-3006, GS030, ACTX 401, AAV- CNGA3, AAV-CNGB3, AT132, rAAVrh74.MCK.GALGT2, scAAV9.U7.ACCA, VTX 801, TAK 754, AskBio009, AT 845, SRP-6004, HMI-203, ADVM-022, AAV-hTERT, LX1001, RP-A501, AAV2-GDNF gene therapy, 4D 110, 4D-710, OCU400, LION-10, AAV gene therapies, 4D-150, JAG101, JAG201, AXV101, CTx-ABCA4, and others

Table of Contents

1. AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the AAV Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

