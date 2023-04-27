Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Presentation on New Preclinical Data for TSHA-102 in Rett Syndrome at Upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that an abstract related to its TSHA-102 program in Rett syndrome was accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, taking place in Los Angeles, CA from May 16-20, 2023. The abstract includes new preclinical data from a Taysha-sponsored study for TSHA-102, a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations in the X-linked MECP2 gene.



Details for the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: A Human-Ready Regulated AAV9/miniMECP2-miRARE Gene Therapy (TSHA-102) Improves Survival, Weight, and Behavior After Intracerebroventricular (ICV) Dosing in the Neonatal Knockout Rett (RTT) Mouse Model

Presenter: Sarah Sinnett, Ph.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Co-Inventor of miRARE technology

Poster Session Date/Time: Friday, May 19 at 12-2 PM PT

Poster Session: Friday Poster Session

Poster Number: 1365

Additional details can be found at the ASGCT 26th Annual Meeting website.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

