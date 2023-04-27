Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 12, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the market opens on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Management will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.
|Event:
|First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
|Date:
|Friday, May 12, 2023
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|Live Call:
|1-800-715-9871 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free)
|Conference ID
|9716005
|Webcast:
|Register
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available for one year following the call and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi’s Investor Relations website.
