PRF: Change in the governing bodies of Saaremere Kala AS



A new supervisory board was elected for the next three-year period for Saaremere Kala AS, a subsidiary of AS PRFoods. Kuldar Leis and Lauri Kustaa Äimä will continue as members of the supervisory board of Saaremere Kala AS, and Kristjan Kotkas will be a new member. Kuldar Leis continue to be the chairman of the supervisory board.



Kristjan Kotkas, the new supervisory board member of Saaremere Kala AS, is general counsel of KJK private equity group and is a member of governing bodies of numerous companies (Aktsiaselts Baltika, Cederberg Invest OÜ, KJK BLTK Holding OÜ, Protea Invest OÜ, Rondebosch OÜ, Zegul Kayaks OÜ, Tahe Outdoors OÜ, KJK Participations III Sarl, KJK BALKAN HOLDING S.a.r.l., KJK Discovery Holding S.à r.l., KJK Sports Lithuania UAB, Stala OY, SHC Invest OÜ, Alwark UAB. Baltik Vairas UAB, KJK III AcquiCo d.o.o.). Kristjan Kotkas does not own AS-I PRFoods shares.



The new supervisory board also renewed the management board member’s powers of Indrek Kasela for the next three-year period.



