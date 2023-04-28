Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions - Hoppu

English Finnish







Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Hoppu, Kristiina



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Martela Plc



LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55







Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20230426154057_46







Transaction date: 2023-04-26



Venue not applicable



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009900385



Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE







Transaction details



(1): Volume: 2821 Unit price: 0.00 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 2821 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR







Martela PLC

Kalle Lehtonen

CFO

tel +358 400 539 968

Martela is a Nordic leader specializing in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.



