Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions - Hoppu

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hoppu, Kristiina
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Martela Plc
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20230426154057_46
Transaction date: 2023-04-26
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2821 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2821 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Martela PLC
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
tel +358 400 539 968
Distribution
Nasdaq OMX Helsinki
Key news media
www.martela.com
Martela is a Nordic leader specializing in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.