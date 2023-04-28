Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions - Sulkanen

English Finnish

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sulkanen, Kalle

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Martela Plc

LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20230426154057_49

Transaction date: 2023-04-26

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900385

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1981 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1981 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Martela PLC

Kalle Lehtonen

CFO

tel +358 400 539 968

Martela is a Nordic leader specializing in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.