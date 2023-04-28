Atos - Buyback program limited to 300,000 shares

English French

Buyback program

limited to 300,000 shares

Paris, April 28, 2023 - Atos SE hereby announces the implementation as from April 28, 2023, of an irrevocable mandate with an independent financial services provider, for the purpose of buying back its shares up to a maximum of 300,000 shares until June 30, 2023, at the latest. These shares are intended to be delivered to beneficiaries of performance shares, share purchase plans or other long-term incentive plans.

This operation will be carried out in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of May 18, 2022 under the terms of its 22nd resolution, and then, if necessary, in accordance with the new share buyback program to be submitted for authorization to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 28, 2023.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Thomas Guillois – thomas.guillois@atos.net - +33 6 21 34 36 62

Media: Anette Rey – anette.rey@atos.net - +33 6 69 79 84 88





Attachment