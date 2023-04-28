Wearable Devices Launches User Experience Booth for Its Wearable-AI Consumer Product, the Mudra Band

The Company is set to accelerate the beta testing phase by offering a significant number of users the opportunity to experience the product

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company developing AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the opening of a pop-up user experience booth for the Mudra Band, the Company’s flagship B2C product that allows users to operate digital devices through touchless subtle finger movements and hand gestures.

The booth, located in the Kiryon Mall in Northern Israel, is expected to accelerate the beta testing phase by allowing a diverse range of users to experience the Mudra Band firsthand. Visitors will be able to try the Mudra Band by performing digital interactions that include operating an iPhone without touching the screen, playing games on an iPad with a new control method, controlling a Mac computer touchlessly without a computer mouse, and browsing through movies and series on Apple TV without using a remote control. Visitors will also be able to experience the Mudra Air-Touch functionality that enables toggle and switch between connected devices across the entire Apple product eco-system with a seamless transition of control.

“We are pleased to open our brand-new pop-up booth where we will be able to showcase our innovative B2C product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch. The goal of this booth is to enable people to interact with our device live and in person and accelerate the beta testing and product maturity process by gathering valuable feedback on a large variety of users,” Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Wearable Devices, commented. “This booth will enable us to deliver a superior product that will enhance the user experience as we continue to develop our Wearable-AI platform that we believe will set the input standard for the metaverse.”

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company”) is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Metaverse, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

