Wearable Devices to Debut Mudra Experience Studio, Expanding Neural Input into a Scalable AI Development Platform at MWC Barcelona 2026

Yokneam Illit, Israel, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced its participation at MWC Barcelona 2026 (“MWC26”), the world’s leading event for mobile technology and connectivity. The Company will debut its Mudra Experience Studio, a platform for creating neural input experiences for extended reality (“XR”) and AI applications. Attendees will be invited to try the technology live and experience neural control in action. Wearable Devices will be exhibiting at Hall 5 – Booth 5E61, from March 2 to March 5, 2026.

At MWC26, attendees will see how Mudra Experience Studio transforms neural input into ready-to-deploy gesture experiences using simple text prompts. By replacing complex Software Development Kit-level integration with streamlined prompt-based configuration through leading Generative AI Developer Tools, the platform reduces development effort and speeds deployment. This launch marks an important step in evolving Wearable Devices’ neural technology into a software-defined platform for advanced human-machine interaction.

Alongside the Mudra Experience Studio, the Company will showcase the Mudra Link, the industry-leading neural wristband and the ultimate link between human and computer. As a universal, cross-platform neural gesture-control device, it provides personalized, low-latency, touch-free interaction across Android, iOS, and PC. Throughout 2025, the Company introduced native compatibility for premier smart glasses like Rokid, RayNeo, and Viture. This integration enables seamless onboarding and direct gesture control, delivering unparalleled immersion and accessibility. By bridging neural intent with AI, the Mudra Link defines the next generation of human-machine interaction.

"MWC26’s theme of exploring how artificial intelligence and human intelligence intersect to drive industry growth closely reflects our mission to bridge human intent with intelligent AI systems," said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. "With Mudra Experience Studio - the latest development of our ai6 Labs and the Mudra Link, we are expanding neural input into a scalable AI-driven platform designed to enable more natural, seamless interaction and power the next generation of XR, AI, and smart device experiences."

To book a meeting with our team and learn how you can integrate Mudra technology into your products and solutions, please fill out this form: http://bit.ly/3P4H2dE

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

