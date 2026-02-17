Wearable Devices Announces the Mudra Experience Studio: Universal Single Codebase Neural Input Platform for XR and AI Developers

Mudra Experience Studio connects ai6 Labs technology through standardized neural gestures, designed for comprehensive AI-assisted development.

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced a key strategic milestone following the recent launch of ai6 Labs: the upcoming introduction of the Mudra Experience Studio, a comprehensive developer platform that transforms neural input from a single-device capability into a universal gesture language for extended reality (XR), mobile, and AI-powered applications, and is designed to integrate with AI-powered IDEs (Artificial Intelligence Integrated Development Environment).

The Mudra Experience Studio provides developers with production-ready SDKs, standardized gesture taxonomy, and OEM integration tiers that enable rapid deployment of neural input across smart glasses, mobile devices, and desktop environments. This platform approach addresses a critical developer pain point: gesture fragmentation across competing input systems where the same physical movement has different names and behaviors depending on the target platform.

By utilizing Mudra’s proprietary neural input capabilities together with generative AI coding agents, Mudra Experience Studio enables the creation of AI-driven spatial computing applications at high speed. This approach accelerates Wearable Devices’ transition from a hardware innovator to a full-stack platform provider, expanding its role in the growing productivity and creator economy.

Mudra Experience Studio enables the creation of applications using standardized neural gestures such as fingertip pressure gradations, discrete gestures, and continuous gestures through consistent gesture set. The same interactions work across Apple, Meta, Android XR, and desktop platforms without rebuilding or platform specific adaptations.

To drive a strong 2026 rollout, the Company has opened a priority waitlist for Mudra Experience Studio. This early-access initiative gathers demand from innovators in XR, mobile, and AI development, ensuring a vibrant ecosystem at launch. Initial response from the developer community has been enthusiastic, with strong interest in workflow advantages enabled by ai6 Labs-powered neural tools.

As part of the Company’s efforts to advance innovation and the new Mudra Experience Studio, it has recently appointed Mr. Ron Kaldes as Head of Growth, AI & Innovation at Wearable Devices. Mr. Kaldes brings extensive experience in consumer technology and AI strategy to Wearable Devices’ ai6 Labs. Previously serving as Co-Founder and CEO of a Nintendo product distributor and LEGO Certified Store operator in Israel, and prior to that managing the Xbox category at Microsoft, Mr. Kaldes most recently worked as a private AI business consultant for enterprise companies. He specializes in translating emerging technologies into market-ready products while driving measurable business results.

Mr. Kaldes stated: "The Mudra Experience Studio represents a leverage of our hardware into a developer platform. By standardizing gesture taxonomy and providing universal cross-platform support, we're enabling developers to ‘build-once and deploy everywhere’- something impossible with fragmented vision-based or IMU-based approaches. This platform strategy positions Mudra as the essential input layer for the next generation of XR and AI applications."

The waitlist for Mudra Experience Studio is now open, providing early access, feedback opportunities, and a direct connection to ai6 Labs’ innovations. For more details on the platform and its role in the ai6 Labs ecosystem, visit https://mudra-studio.com/.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

