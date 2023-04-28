W&T Offshore Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) today announced the timing of its first quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call.



The Company said it will issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the close of trading on the NYSE and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer, active in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2022, the Company holds working interests in 47 offshore fields in federal and state waters (45 fields producing and two fields capable of producing, which include 39 fields in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company currently has under lease approximately 625,000 gross acres (457,000 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 458,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 159,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.