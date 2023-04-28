GCM Grosvenor Appointed Infrastructure Investments Partner by Wales Pension Partnership

CHICAGO, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it was appointed by the Wales Pension Partnership (“WPP”) as the WPP’s partner for infrastructure investments.

The program is the result of extensive collaboration between the constituent authorities within the WPP and GCM Grosvenor to create an infrastructure solution that suited each pension scheme’s requirements.

GCM Grosvenor’s global infrastructure practice manages over $11 billion in assets. The team’s 20-year track record spans the infrastructure landscape and encompasses deep transaction experience across geographies, sectors, and implementation types.

“Our mission is to provide solutions that help our clients meet their goals,” said Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor. “We are excited to be working with the WPP to apply the breadth of our infrastructure capabilities to address the WPP’s specific areas of focus, including generating attractive risk-adjusted returns, sustainability, and regional economic growth.”

The WPP was established in 2017 and is a collaboration of the eight Local Government Pension Schemes (LGPS) funds covering the whole of Wales and is one of eight national Local Government Pension pools.

“We are thrilled to be working with an experienced, flexible partner like GCM Grosvenor,” said a representative from the Wales Pension Partnership. “They took great care to address the unique needs of all constituents, and the end result is a customized program that successfully achieves multiple objectives across our member plans.”

GCM Grosvenor’s partnership with the WPP comes on the heels of the firm’s continued expansion of its Europe-based investment and client service teams, which are based in London and Frankfurt. The firm has been managing assets on behalf of UK-based clients for 25 years and infrastructure capital for UK local authorities for more than a decade.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $74 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 530 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

About Wales Pension Partnership

The Wales Pension Partnership (WPP) was formally established in 2017 as one of the eight national Local Government Pension pools. The WPP is a collaboration of the eight LGPS funds (Constituent Authorities) covering the whole of Wales, namely: Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan, City and County of Swansea, Clwyd, Dyfed, Greater Gwent (Torfaen), Gwynedd, Powys, and Rhondda Cynon Taf. As at 31 March 2022, the WPP has enabled the Constituent Authorities to pool around 72% of their assets. More information can be found on the WPP website at walespensionpartnership.org

