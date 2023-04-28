KULR Sets May 2023 Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading energy management platform company accelerating the global transition to a sustainable electrification economy, is scheduled to participate at the following conferences in the month of May 2023:



19th Annual Taglich Brothers Investment Conference

Date: Monday, May 1st, 2023

Location: The Union League Club, 38 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016

Event Detail: The Taglich Brothers 19th Annual Investment Conference will feature presentations from the management teams of both public and private companies covering technology, media, software, hardware, and consumer staple companies. KULR’s CFO Shawn Canter will present on Monday, May 1st, from 3:45 PM – 4:15 PM (ET).

Space Tech Expo 2023

Date: Tuesday, May 2nd through Thursday, May 4th, 2023

Location: Long Beach Convention Centre, Long Beach, CA - Booth Number 2021

Event Detail: Space Tech Expo USA is America's premier space technology trade show, aimed at the entire satellite and spacecraft industry.

Electric Aircraft 2023 Exhibition & Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 10th through Thursday, May 11th, 2023

Location: Marriott Redondo Beach, 3635 Fashion Way, Torrance CA – Booth 1

Event Detail: KULR is a Gold Sponsor of the Electric Aircraft 2023 Exhibition and Conference, where top-level aviation industry leaders meet with experts in electric and hybrid-electric aviation, as well as advanced air mobility, to explore the latest in aircraft electrification technologies and the challenges and breakthroughs shaping the aviation industry's future.

