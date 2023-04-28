Expanse Studios Signs Partnership Deal with RealCasinosCanada

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, global developer of slot, turn-based strategies, table and classic games, has successfully concluded the partnership agreement with RealCasinosCanada.com (RCC), a leading independent online gaming authority, to provide an enhanced gaming experience for Canadian players and expand brand exposure for both companies.



As part of this collaboration, Expanse Studios will have a dedicated page on RealCasinosCanada.com, where users can explore our innovative portfolio and vision. RealCasinosCanada.com is a trusted source for Canadian players seeking unbiased, data-driven reviews of online casinos and providers.

Their team of gambling and betting experts works tirelessly to deliver detailed guides, news articles, and tools for players.

Established in 2019, this portal has become a prominent name in the online gaming industry in Canada. With their strict 25-step review process, they ensure that all reviews are objective and data-driven, empowering players with the knowledge and confidence they need to enjoy their online casino experience to the fullest. RCC is dedicated to providing quality content free from influence, as they are 100% independently owned and operate autonomously.

Expanse Studios is committed to creating top-quality casino games for players worldwide. That is why the Company’s most recent partnership with RealCasinosCanada.com will ensure that their games reach an even larger audience in the Canadian market, while players can discover our innovative portfolio and vision.

