Hashdex AG: Preliminary Announcement of the Publication of Financial Reports According to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG (the German Securities Act)

Zurich, April 28, 2023 – - Hashdex AG , a leading global crypto-focused investing company, today announced the preliminary publication and disclosure of financial statements according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).



Hashdex AG hereby announced that the following financial reports have been disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report | IFRS

Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address: https://www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU/document-center

Report Type: Annual financial report | IFRS-EU

Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address: https://www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU/document-center

Report Type: Annual financial report | Swiss GAAP

Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address: https://www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU/document-center

Company: Hashdex AG

Landis + Gyr Strasse 1

6300 Zug

Switzerland

Website: www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex invites innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to help build pathways by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 225,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com or follow Hashdex on Twitter or LinkedIn.