English Icelandic

HF Fund has published it´s Annual Financial Report for 2022. The report is only available in Icelandic.

The accounts show a negative equity position of 230.7 bn ISK.

In note 26. the solvency value of the Fund at year-end 2022 is estimated to be 81,4 bn ISK, which represents the the government‘s obligation regarding its guarantee of collection at that time.

Attachment