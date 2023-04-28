Miami Dade College Will Once Again Host Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp – APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN!

MIAMI, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami Dade College (MDC) will once again host the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp in Miami for high school students at no-cost during the fall 2023 term. The Bootcamp aims to introduce underserved high school students to basic AI concepts and skills.



The Bootcamp will be held over four consecutive Saturdays from Oct. 14 to Nov. 4, and each session will be from 2-6 p.m. If accepted, students must commit to attending all four sessions.

With AI being a relevant topic on many news sources, students will learn what artificial intelligence is and is not, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, and the ethical implications of AI systems including but not limited to TikTok recommendations, smart home assistants, facial recognition, and self-driving cars to name a few. Participants will also learn how Large Language Models like ChatGPT are changing life as we know it by answering questions, telling original stories, and even writing computer code.

Students will benefit from volunteer corporate mentor instructors who are knowledgeable about AI, ML and data science and able to help students quickly understand material normally taught at a collegiate level. As part of the four-hour curriculum, students will work with open-source tools each day to build their own AI applications related to Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Generative AI.

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides the bootcamp’s curriculum materials, trains corporate volunteer mentors and recruits and scores applications for local student selected to attend camp. In addition, the Mark Cuban Foundation and MDC work together to provide food, transportation and access to laptops for students at no-cost throughout the Bootcamp.

“It was a lot of fun, I learned things I didn't even know were possible with A.I. and their real-world applications showed me just how much it will change our world." - Brandon B., 10th Grade, 2022 AI Bootcamp Participant

Founded by Mark Cuban in 2019, the AI Bootcamp initiative has hosted no-cost AI bootcamps for students across several US cities, including Dallas, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Atlantic City to name a few. The Mark Cuban Foundation has impacted 900+ students to date and has a goal to increase that number year over year.

Students/parents can apply now at markcubanai.org/mdcpr. Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 8. View the 2023 camp locations and learn more about the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps at markcubanai.org/faq.

MDC Media Contacts: Irene Muñoz, interim director of communications, 305-237-3030, imunoz@mdc.edu; Sue Arrowsmith, director of media relations, 305-237-3710, sarrowsm@mdc.edu.