Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023.



First Quarter 2023:

Total Revenues: $566 million, a 4 percent increase year over year

Security Subscription Revenues: $228 million, a 13 percent increase year over year

Deferred Revenues: $1,797 million, an 8 percent increase year over year

GAAP Operating Income: $200 million, representing 35 percent of total revenues

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $238 million, representing 42 percent of total revenues

GAAP EPS: $1.52, a 17 percent increase year over year

Non-GAAP EPS: $1.80, a 15 percent increase year over year



“We are pleased to report good financial results with 15 percent growth in non-GAAP EPS and 13 percent growth in security subscription revenues. This double-digit growth was driven by our CloudGuard and Harmony E-mail product families. The economic slowdown has resulted in extended product sales cycles, while recurring revenues were healthy and reached over 80 percent of total revenues for the first time.” said Gil Shwed, Founder & CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. “Our Infinity platform revenue grew over 140 percent during the quarter, underscoring the strength of the platform as the future of cyber security. The Infinity platform implements the key essential principles of effective cyber security - the 3 Cs: Comprehensive, Consolidated and Collaborative security.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023



Total Revenues: $566 million compared to $543 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 4 percent increase year over year.

$566 million compared to $543 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 4 percent increase year over year. GAAP Operating Income: $200 million same as in the first quarter of 2022, representing 35 percent and 37 percent of total revenues in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

$200 million same as in the first quarter of 2022, representing 35 percent and 37 percent of total revenues in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Non-GAAP Operating Income : $238 million compared to $239 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing 42 percent and 44 percent of total revenues in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

$238 million compared to $239 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing 42 percent and 44 percent of total revenues in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. GAAP Taxes on Income : $35 million compared to $38 million in the first quarter of 2022.

$35 million compared to $38 million in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted share: GAAP net income was $184 million compared to $169 million in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.52 compared to $1.30 in the first quarter of 2022, a 17 percent increase year over year.

GAAP net income was $184 million compared to $169 million in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.52 compared to $1.30 in the first quarter of 2022, a 17 percent increase year over year. Non-GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted share : Non-GAAP net income was $218 million compared to $204 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.80 compared to $1.57 in the first quarter of 2022, a 15 percent increase year over year.

Non-GAAP net income was $218 million compared to $204 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.80 compared to $1.57 in the first quarter of 2022, a 15 percent increase year over year. Deferred Revenues : As of March 31, 2023, deferred revenues were $1,797 million compared to $1,666 million as of March 31, 2022, an 8 percent increase year over year.

: As of March 31, 2023, deferred revenues were $1,797 million compared to $1,666 million as of March 31, 2022, an 8 percent increase year over year. Cash Balances, Marketable Securities & Short-Term Deposits: $3,619 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $3,503 million as of December 31, 2022.

$3,619 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $3,503 million as of December 31, 2022. Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations of $386 million compared to $398 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash flow from operations of $386 million compared to $398 million in the first quarter of 2022. Share Repurchase Program: During the first quarter of 2023, the company repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares at a total cost of approximately $325 million.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Conference Call & Video Cast Information

Check Point will host a conference call with the investment community on May 1, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT. To listen to the live webcast or replay, please visit the website www.checkpoint.com/ir.

Second Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Participation Schedule

J.P. Morgan 5 1 st Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

May 22-24, 2023, Boston, MA – 1x1’s

May 22-24, 2023, Boston, MA – 1x1’s Cowen 5 1 st Annual TMT Conference

May 31-June 1, 2023, NY, NY – Fireside Chat & 1x1’s

May 31-June 1, 2023, NY, NY – Fireside Chat & 1x1’s Bank of America Merrill Lynch 202 3 Global Technology Conference

June 6-8, 2023, SF, CA – Fireside Chat & 1x1’s

June 6-8, 2023, SF, CA – Fireside Chat & 1x1’s Nasdaq Investor Conference

June 13, 2023, London, UK – 1x1’s



Members of Check Point's management team anticipate attending these conferences and events to discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives. Check Point’s conference presentations if applicable will be available via webcast on the company's web site. To hear these presentations and access the most updated information please visit the company's web site at www.checkpoint.com/ir. The schedule is subject to change.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity’s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, expectations related to cybersecurity and other threats, and our participation in investor conferences during the second quarter of 2023. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; the market for IT security continuing to develop; competition from other products and services; and general market, political, economic and business conditions, including as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Check Point uses non-GAAP measures of operating income, net income, and earnings per diluted share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses and the related tax affects. Check Point’s management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of Check Point’s ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Historically, Check Point has also publicly presented these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in order to assist the investment community to see the Company “through the eyes of management,” and thereby enhance understanding of its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Investors: Kip E. Meintzer

Check Point Software Technologies

+1.650.628.2040

ir@checkpoint.com

Media: Gil Messing

Check Point Software Technologies

+1.650.628.2260

press@checkpoint.com









CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Products and licenses $ 108.0 $ 115.9 Security subscriptions 228.2 201.6 Total revenues from products and security subscriptions 336.2 317.5 Software updates and maintenance 230.0 225.2 Total revenues 566.2 542.7 Cost of products and licenses 26.2 31.4 Cost of security subscriptions 12.3 10.0 Total cost of products and security subscriptions 38.5 41.4 Cost of Software updates and maintenance 26.8 25.5 Amortization of technology 2.8 3.2 Total cost of revenues 68.1 70.1 Research and development 91.5 86.5 Selling and marketing 177.7 158.6 General and administrative 29.1 27.3 Total operating expenses 366.4 342.5 Operating income 199.8 200.2 Financial income, net 19.1 7.1 Income before taxes on income 218.9 207.3 Taxes on income 34.8 37.9 Net income $ 184.1 $ 169.4 Basic earnings per share $ 1.54 $ 1.32 Number of shares used in computing basic earnings per share 119.8 128.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.52 $ 1.30 Number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 121.1 129.8







CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 566.2 $ 542.7 Non-GAAP operating income 238.4 238.6 Non-GAAP net income 217.9 203.6 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 1.57 Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share 121.1 129.8







CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP operating income $ 199.8 $ 200.2 Stock-based compensation (1) 32.7 32.4 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 5.9 6.0 Non-GAAP operating income $ 238.4 $ 238.6 GAAP net income $ 184.1 $ 169.4 Stock-based compensation (1) 32.7 32.4 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 5.9 6.0 Taxes on the above items (3) (4.8 ) (4.2 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 217.9 $ 203.6 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.52 $ 1.30 Stock-based compensation (1) 0.27 0.25 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 0.05 0.05 Taxes on the above items (3) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 1.57 Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share 121.1 129.8 (1) Stock-based compensation: Cost of products and licenses $ 0.1 $ 0.1 Cost of software updates and maintenance 1.2 1.0 Research and development 10.6 10.5 Selling and marketing 11.3 11.1 General and administrative 9.5 9.7 32.7 32.4 (2) Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses: Amortization of technology-cost of revenues 2.8 3.2 Research and development 1.9 2.0 Selling and marketing 1.2 0.8 5.9 6.0 (3) Taxes on the above items (4.8 ) (4.2 ) Total, net $ 33.8 $ 34.2







CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In millions) ASSETS March 31, December 31, 2023

(Unaudited) 2022

(Audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 275.7 $ 196.0 Marketable securities and short-term deposits 1,410.7 1,441.6 Trade receivables, net 355.5 644.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54.8 50.0 Total current assets 2,096.7 2,331.8 Long-term assets: Marketable securities 1,933.0 1,865.6 Property and equipment, net 80.1 82.8 Deferred tax asset, net 71.5 77.6 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,292.2 1,295.5 Other assets 70.7 71.5 Total long-term assets 3,447.5 3,393.0 Total assets $ 5,544.2 $ 5,724.8





LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $ 1,315.1 $ 1,363.4 Trade payables and other accrued liabilities 438.1 475.8 Total current liabilities 1,753.2 1,839.2 Long-term liabilities: Long-term deferred revenues 481.8 514.4 Income tax accrual 416.7 419.7 Other long-term liabilities 21.0 22.2 919.5 956.3 Total liabilities 2,672.7 2,795.5 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital 0.8 0.8 Additional paid-in capital 2,554.3 2,500.7 Treasury shares at cost (12,113.8 ) (11,802.1 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (81.7 ) (97.9 ) Retained earnings 12,511.9 12,327.8 Total shareholders’ equity 2,871.5 2,929.3 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,544.2 $ 5,724.8 Total cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits $ 3,619.4 $ 3,503.2







CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 184.1 $ 169.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 6.9 5.0 Amortization of intangible assets 3.3 3.3 Stock-based compensation 32.7 32.4 Decrease in trade and other receivables, net 285.1 253.4 Decrease in deferred revenues, trade payables and other accrued liabilities (127.1 ) (66.8 ) Deferred income taxes, net 0.6 1.3 Net cash provided by operating activities 385.6 398.0 Cash flow from investing activities: Payment in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash - (48.3 ) Investment in property and equipment (4.2 ) (4.7 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4.2 ) (53.0 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 34.1 66.9 Purchase of treasury shares (324.9 ) (325.0 ) Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (1.0 ) (0.7 ) Net cash used in financing activities (291.8 ) (258.8 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net 26.6 (69.3 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits 116.2 16.9 Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits at the beginning of the period 3,503.2 3,783.4 Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits at the end of the period $ 3,619.4 $ 3,800.3



