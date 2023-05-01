Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Joins the Global Offshore Wind Alliance to Accelerate Offshore Wind Deployment Worldwide

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is joining the Global Offshore Wind Alliance, an international coalition founded by the Government of Denmark, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to help countries transform their economies using offshore wind power.



GOWA’s objective is to be a global driving force for an ambitious uptake of offshore wind and contribute to achieving a total offshore wind capacity of a minimum of 380 GW by 2030, and an installed capacity increase of at least 70 GW per year from 2030.

Torsten Lodberg Smed, Senior Partner in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners said: “Offshore wind is a reliable source of clean, green, and affordable renewable energy – and it has a vital role to play in the ongoing global transition to green energy. Across most economies and markets, governments and private sectors are already discussing how to deliver the enormous potential of offshore wind made possible by rapid technological progress. We believe that we have the expertise required to make a positive contribution to this conversation and are proud to join GOWA and share our knowledge and experiences. We look forward to working alongside the members of the alliance to remove barriers to the deployment of offshore wind in new and existing markets.”

In joining GOWA, CIP pledged to work with the alliance’s membership to ramp up offshore wind deployment worldwide. Governments that have so far joined the alliance include Australia, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the UK, and the USA.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com