GBT’s CIP Patent Application of 3D, Multiplanar Photonic Microchips Was Approved for Fast Track

The CIP (Continuation in Part) patent application protects architecture and manufacturing technologies for Photonic, 3D, Multi-Planar integrated circuit technology



SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), announces that its continuation-in-part (CIP) patent application covering its photonic, 3D, Multi-Planar, integrated circuits design and manufacturing architecture, was approved for Fast Track processing by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. GBT filed for expedited processing to prioritize the photonic CIP application for faster examination, which will allow for a final disposition within approximately twelve months. The application serial number is 18109291 and the original filing date was February 14, 2023. The CIP patent application seeks to protect the photonic technology coverage of GBT’s 3D, MP microchip design and manufacturing existing invention. A photonic integrated circuit (PIC) is a chip that contains photonic components, which are components that work with light (photons). In a photonic chip, photons pass through optical components such as waveguides (equivalent to electrical wires), lasers (equivalent to transistors) and similar.

GBT presently holds a patent covering its 3D, MP patent technology, which describes a traditional multi-planar technology to design and manufacture ICs, with higher performance and less energy/heat loss for use as microprocessors, controllers, GPUs, memories, and more. Additionally, the goal for these chips is to increase the traffic speed and bandwidth of data centers, reduce power consumption/heat, lower cost and ultimately help create a “greener world”.

GBT’s CIP patent application seeks to protect the addition of photonic technology for the next generation of high performance, bandwidth, and efficiency of PICs, making them a vital part of the high-speed technology of the future. The patent application also seeks to protect 3D, MP hybrid technology, combining photonics and conventional circuits. A hybrid solution offers advantages of photonic circuits working together with conventional ones in a 3D multiplanar structure. GBT plans to continue its R&D efforts in the evolving photonic ICs field, maintain its ongoing strategy to achieve advantageous, pioneering IP in the semiconductor domain.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing, or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.