The Canadian Dermatology Association launches its month-long National Sun Awareness Campaign, and its partnership and support of Melanoma Canada’s Mole Mobile Skin Cancer Screening Unit

OTTAWA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) launches its month-long Sun Awareness Month campaign, urging Canadians to learn about the causes and early warning signs of skin cancer.



“With melanoma being the 5th most common cancer type found in youth and young adults (15-29) and 4th most common cancer type found in middle-aged adults (30-49), it should be a priority for Canadians to learn how to conduct a skin cancer self-examination and know the warning signs,” says National Chair of the CDA Sun Awareness Working Group and Associate Professor at the University of British Columbia, Dr. Sunil Kalia.

For the full month of May, the CDA is dedicated to sharing important sun awareness messages and resources for Canadians, including steps to conduct a self-examination and preventative actions across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, the CDA website, media, and more.

On Monday, May 1, the CDA will launch its Instagram/TikTok contest, “Sun Safety at Play.” The contest will run from May 1 to May 28.

On Sunday, May 7, the CDA will recognize its second annual national “Check Your Skin Day.” The CDA developed this awareness day to serve as an annual reminder for Canadians to check their skin.

As well, the CDA is proud to announce its partnership with and support of Melanoma Canada’s Mole Mobile Skin Cancer Screening Unit, the first of its kind in Canada. The CDA and its member Dermatologists are proud to provide patient screenings to those living in remote, indigenous, and underserved communities, along with cities with longer wait times for skin cancer screening appointments.

“Skin cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer, but the good news is that it is largely preventable and detectable. Canadian Dermatologists want to educate all Canadians about the importance of self-skin examinations and the simple steps that can be taken to protect our skin from the sun,” says CDA President Dr. Jennifer Beecker.

The Mole Mobile Skin Cancer Screening Unit will launch on Tuesday, May 2nd, Toronto, Ontario. It will make its way across the province from May to September in Ontario, the first of a five-year, cross Canada initiative. Appointments can be booked in advance online, and walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Thursday, May 18, from 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET, the CDA will host an Instagram Live Q&A Event where CDA member dermatologists will answer the public’s “burning” questions about sun safety and skin cancer prevention.

For daily sun awareness content, follow the CDA on social media and visit dermatology.ca.

Important Dates

Sun Awareness Week (May 1-7)

Sun Awareness Month (May 1-28)

CDA’s Second Annual “Check Your Skin Day” (May 7)

CDA’s Instagram/TikTok Contest (May 1-28)

CDA’s Instagram Live Q&A Event (May 18 at 7:00-7:30 pm ET)

Mole Mobile Skin Cancer Screening Unit Ontario Tour (May-September)

About the Canadian Dermatology Association

Founded in 1925, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is the national voice of Canada’s certified Dermatologists, the physician experts in skin health. The CDA is committed to uniting dermatologists through education and advocacy, fostering a strong, united professional community, and promoting excellent patient care through continued professional development.

Together, we advocate for the Certified Dermatologist and their essential role in the Canadian healthcare system; protect the value of our specialty and the expertise of our members; and support our members as a strong community of Canadian Dermatologists.

To learn more about CDA initiatives, visit dermatology.ca and join the conversation on our social media channels.

