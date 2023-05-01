Multi Ways Holdings Limited Comments on Unusual Trading Activity

NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Ways Holdings Limited (“Multi Ways” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region, released the following statement regarding recent market activity in the Company's stock.



Normally, the Company does not comment on market activity or rumors. However, Multi Ways confirms that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and increase in the level of trading volume of its shares. Multi Ways is not aware of any undisclosed material change in the business, operations, or affairs of the Company that would account for recent trading activity.

