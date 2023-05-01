BIO-key Partners with Angola-based Pixel Infinito, Expanding the Reach of its Identity and Access Management Solutions in Africa

LUANDA, Angola and WALL, N.J. , May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced a strategic partnership with Pixel Infinito to bring its innovative IAM solutions to customers across Angola who are looking to enhance their cybersecurity with first in class identity and access solutions.



With a highly qualified and experienced team, Pixel Infinito provides high quality services in software development, management systems, data analysis, information security, network infrastructure and technical support. Partnerships with renowned brands ensures that Pixel Infinito has access to the latest technologies and tools to meet the specific needs of each client. Pixel offers innovative and customized solutions to help its clients achieve their business objectives and enhance their competitive position.

Pixel joins BIO-key’s global Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program which makes it easy for partners to develop new recurring revenue streams via BIO-key’s full line of solutions, including its award-winning PortalGuard® platform. PortalGuard supports multi-factor authentication with unique IBB methods, single sign-on, and self-service password reset, along with hardware solutions, such as fingerprint scanners and FIDO-key® security keys. BIO-key solutions provide customers unparalleled flexibility in securing all their access management needs and use cases.

Founder and General Manager of Pixel Infinito, Marcos Lisboa commented, “We are very excited to establish this strategic partnership with BIO-key to further expand our offerings of industry leading information security solutions. Together, we will be able to provide complete and highly secure solutions to meet our customers' security needs in Angola and beyond.”

“With this partnership we are further expanding our international channel program in Africa,” said José Francês, VP of Sales for Africa, Europe, and Brazil at BIO-key. “Pixel Infinito offers us access to Angola and adjacent markets, including non-English speaking areas, with our unique IAM and Identity-Bound Biometrics solutions, leveraging Pixel’s strong reputation and local relationships as a well-respected cybersecurity VAR.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on premises solutions.

About Pixel Infinito (https://pixel.ao)

Pixel Infinito is an Information Technology (IT) company based in Angola, which acts as a partner of several renowned brands in the market, including Microsoft, IBM, Honeywell, Lenovo and others. The company offers customized technology solutions to help customers achieve their business objectives, using advanced technologies to solve process problems and improve operational efficiency. Pixel aims to help transform companies, by providing and enabling the most modern technology in its markets.

