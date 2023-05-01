CDSG to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2nd

LAS VEGAS, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 1, 2023, Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce that Craig Alford, CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Tuesday May 2nd, 2023.



DATE: May 2nd

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Agreement for the huge Titan Projects in Tanzania allows for 100% ownership

Two projects currently cover over 86,450 acres of prospective Li ground

Titan 1 samples have returned up to 4.82% Li2O with high values extending for miles

Titan 1 Li anomaly underlain by thick volcanic-sedimentary sequence

Titan 2 has returned up to 2.28% Li2O with huge anomaly averaging 1.11% Li2O

Nevada project area is within the Li resource envelop of the TLC project

About CDSG

China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

