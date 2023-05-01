Unifor Ratifies CN Collective Agreements

English French

MONTREAL, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that Unifor has ratified its collective agreements with the Company. The collective agreements cover approximately 3,000 CN employees working in various departments such as Mechanical, Intermodal, Facility Management, and in clerical positions in Canada.



“We are pleased that Unifor members have ratified these agreements. Despite the diverse crafts represented by this union, we have been successful in improving alignment on our path forward to deliver better and safer service.”

-- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

