Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



2023 First Quarter Highlights

Net income was $15.4 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.39 per share, in the prior year quarter.

$13.2 million of cash collected on medallion-related assets. Medallion recoveries resulted in earnings of $0.28 per share.

Net interest income grew 21% to $43.6 million from $35.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin on net loans was 8.71%, compared to 9.20% in the prior year quarter, and on gross loans it was 8.42%, compared to 8.91% in the prior year quarter.

Loan originations were $227.3 million, compared to $213.7 million in the prior year quarter.

The credit loss provision increased to $4.0 million from $3.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Total assets were $2.4 billion at March 31, 2023, a 20% increase over March 31, 2022.

The Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.

Executive Commentary – Andrew Murstein, President of Medallion

“We are very pleased with our first quarter results which reflects one of our best quarters since our IPO in 1996. Despite the current interest rate environment, the growth in our consumer loan portfolio was enough to counteract our rising cost of funds, allowing us to grow our net interest income year-over-year and maintain it sequentially from the fourth quarter. Our earnings per share of $0.67 included $0.28 specific to medallion loan recoveries, tied to the more than $13 million of cash collected during the three months. While recent collection activity has been good the past several quarters and our team has done a great job, we reiterate collections and recoveries are expected to fluctuate for the foreseeable future. We are happy with the more than $200 million of loan originations during the quarter, which helped our total assets grow 20% year-over-year.”

Business Segment Highlights

Recreation Lending Segment

Originations were $101.7 million during the quarter, compared to $114.4 million a year ago.

Recreation loans grew 21% to $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $1.0 billion a year ago.

Recreation loans were 61% of total loans as of March 31, 2023, compared to 64% a year ago.

Net interest income grew 16% to $32.0 million for the quarter, from $27.5 million in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate was 14.42% at quarter-end, compared to 14.36% a year ago.

Recreation loans 90 days or more past due were $4.2 million, or 0.36% of gross recreation loans, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $3.8 million, or 0.39%, a year ago.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

Originations grew to $95.0 million during the quarter, up from $89.8 million of the prior year quarter.

Home improvement loans grew 41% to $669.6 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $473.4 million a year ago.

Home improvement loans were 34% of total loans as of March 31, 2023, compared to 30% a year ago.

Net interest income grew 24% to $10.4 million for the quarter, from $8.4 million in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate was 8.83% at quarter-end, compared to 8.47% a year ago.

Home improvement loans 90 days or more past due were $0.4 million, or 0.07% of gross home improvement loans, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $0.3 million, or 0.06%, a year ago.

Commercial Lending Segment

Commercial loans were $95.3 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $77.9 million a year ago.

The average interest rate on the portfolio was 12.42%, compared to 12.41% a year ago.

Medallion Lending Segment

The Company collected $13.2 million during the quarter.

Total net medallion assets declined to $20.9 million (comprised of $1.9 million of loans net of allowance for credit losses and $19.0 million of loan collateral in process of foreclosure), a 44% reduction from a year ago, and represented 1% of the Company’s total assets, as of March 31, 2023.

Loan Detail

During the quarter, net charge-offs were $11.3 million, compared to net $2.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Total loans 90 days or more past due were 0.24% of loans at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.27% at March 31, 2022.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share payable on May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023.



Stock Repurchase Plan

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $20.0 million remaining under its $40 million share repurchase program.



Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) Adoption

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard (Topic 326), otherwise known as CECL. Our calculation of the CECL transition amount on that date was an $11.6 million increase in our allowance for credit losses for consumer loans and a $2.2 million increase with respect to our commercial loans. As all medallion loans have specific reserves, the medallion loan allowance was not affected. With the adoption of CECL, our provisions for credit losses during the first quarter reflect an earlier recognition of credit losses than under the incurred loss accounting standard.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold $ 132,382 $ 105,598 $ 138,794 Equity investments and investment securities 59,182 58,785 57,151 Loans 1,984,180 1,916,953 1,569,441 Allowance for credit losses (70,280 ) (63,845 ) (50,686 ) Net loans receivable 1,913,900 1,853,108 1,518,775 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 20,467 21,819 33,834 Goodwill and intangible assets 172,478 172,838 173,923 Other assets 53,261 47,731 44,168 Total assets $ 2,351,670 $ 2,259,879 $ 1,966,625 Liabilities Deposits $ 1,695,300 $ 1,607,110 $ 1,332,112 Long-term debt 211,864 214,320 220,006 Accounts payable and other liabilities 32,480 27,764 22,187 Deferred tax liabilities and other tax payables 26,205 26,753 21,731 Operating lease liabilities 8,168 8,408 8,548 Short-term borrowings 2,500 5,000 — Total liabilities 1,976,517 1,889,355 1,604,584 Commitments and contingencies Total stockholders’ equity 306,365 301,736 293,253 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 68,788 68,788 68,788 Total equity 375,153 370,524 362,041 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,351,670 $ 2,259,879 $ 1,966,625 Number of shares outstanding 23,309,993 23,061,673 25,507,113 Book value per share $ 13.14 $ 13.08 $ 11.50

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.‌

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS‌

(UNAUDITED)

