Navitas Semiconductor to Report Q1 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 15th, 2023

TORRANCE, Calif., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 15th, 2023. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.

Navitas Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Monday, May 15th, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Toll Free Dial-in: (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, Conference ID: 9956680

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ygn3samp

Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.navitassemi.com/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar / energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN units and 10 million SiC units have been shipped, now with the industry’s first and only GaN 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

