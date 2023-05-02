IntelliTrans’ Ken Sherman Named Railway Age 2023 Readers’ Influential Leader

ATLANTA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , the leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces that President Ken Sherman is named a 2023 Readers’ Influential Leader by Railway Age magazine. Through an online poll, Railway Age subscribers nominated a large group of active (non-retired) individuals from the North American freight, switching/terminal and passenger railroad; rail transit; government agency; and supplier communities.



“I am pleased to be named to this prestigious list from all areas of the North American railway industry and selected by Railway Age readers,” says Ken Sherman, President of IntelliTrans. “This is a testament to how rail shippers are looking at technology to help them improve their operations and boost efficiencies. In addition, I think this is a recognition of IntelliTrans’ commitment to enabling increased utilization of rail through our technology and services. This delivers benefits not only to our customers but to the country as well through reduced demand on public infrastructure and reduced GHG emissions."

The top 10 individuals readers believe to be most influential in 2023—people whose mantra is making a difference and who are committed to service - in addition to two leaders earning honorable mentions appear on the list here: https://www.railwayage.com/news/railway-age-2023-readers-influential-leaders/. Executive profiles will appear in Railway Age’s May 2023 issue.

As President, Ken guides the development of IntelliTrans' strategy and the deployment of that strategy to the activities required to deliver that vision. Ken also helps drive IntelliTrans’ focus on attracting, engaging, and developing the members of the team, with a focus on building a team of supply chain and technology experts from all backgrounds. Ken adds value to existing customers through innovative solutions and training materials to meet changing and growing demands. Ken is a multi-faceted executive with the unique ability to bring together the technical and commercial sides of the business.

IntelliTrans has over 30 years of experience in the rail industry, providing managed rail transportation services to monitor, manage, and automate freight rail services. For one customer, IntelliTrans reduced the rail fleet size by 5%, despite increased sales; key customer inventory was reduced by 50%; and an issue where an average of 90 misrouted or lost railcars/month was resolved.

“Technology can help solve issues in the rail industry by automating transportation operations, including visibility into transportation management and managed transportation services to augment the workforce,” adds Sherman.

IntelliTrans offers the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean shipments. IntelliTrans’ Global Supply Chain Visibility solution provides unprecedented high levels of supply chain transparency; aggregates, completes, and enhances data from a variety of sources; offers visibility into and execution of different aspects of the supply chain; and generates data-driven alerts and analytics that ask more profound questions and deliver meaningful insights in unmatched ways.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by the IntelliTrans cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results. Learn more at our website, linked here .

Media Contact for IntelliTrans:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR ( M1PR.com )

404.421.8497

becky@mediafirst.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0c424c2-9e80-4a78-8185-62b43936afb5