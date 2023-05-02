Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Report 2023: Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Product Shelf Life Boosts Adoption

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Pouches, Bags, Roll Stock, Films & Wraps), Printing Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital Printing), End-user Industry, Material (Plastics, Aluminum Foils) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world market for flexible plastic packaging is approximated to be USD 182.4 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 264.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Among the five packaging types, pouches are the dominant type, owing to their exceptional features such as lightweight, vacuum sealing, and low package-to-product ratio, among others.

Pouches are especially in demand in the food and beverage industry, where they are used for packaging various products such as coffee, tea, milk, ketchup, and other food items. Pouches popularity can be attributed to their high resale value and suitability for a wide range of products.

By Packaging Type, Pouches accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Pouches are Flexible plastic packaging materials that are commonly made of plastic or laminated materials, and they are used to package a wide range of products, including food and beverage items, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and more. Pouches are lightweight, easy to transport, and can be designed to stand up or lie flat, making them ideal for both retail and transportation. They also offer a high level of product protection, are easily sealable, and can be customized to meet specific branding and marketing needs.

The food and beverage industry is the primary user of pouches due to their ability to package products such as coffee, tea, milk, ketchup, and other food items. The demand for pouches in this industry is expected to continue to grow due to the convenience and durability they offer. Other industries, such as personal care and pharmaceuticals, are also adopting pouches due to their portability and ability to preserve product quality and freshness.

By Material, Plastic accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Flexible plastic packaging products, such as pouches and films, are commonly made of plastic and are used to package a wide range of products, including soaps, detergents, snacks, ketchup, chocolates, candles, and other food items. Plastic-based Flexible plastic packaging is expanding at a higher rate compared to rigid plastic packaging, as it serves a variety of functions such as increasing the shelf life of products, maintaining food safety, and offering barrier protection against heat, pathogens, and other external entities. This makes plastic a popular choice for packaging in various industries, including food and beverages, personal care, and household products.

One of the key advantages of plastic-based Flexible plastic packaging is its lightweight and ability to be easily customized to meet specific product and marketing needs. Additionally, plastic packaging is highly versatile and can be used for both retail and transportation purposes. These factors, along with the increasing demand for convenience and eco-friendliness, are driving the growth of plastic-based Flexible plastic packaging during the forecast period.

By End Use Industry, Personal care and cosmetics accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Flexible plastic packaging provides the beauty industry with packaging options that appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. This type of packaging is airtight and offers a durable protective barrier that helps maintain the freshness of powders, gels, and oils sold by personal care and cosmetic companies. It is commonly used for packaging various items such as cosmetics, perfumes, soaps, as well as facial tissues and napkins.

By Printing Technology, Flexography accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Flexography is a popular printing technique utilized in the printing of flexible plastic packaging. The process involves various stages such as image preparation, plate creation, printing, and finishing. Unlike other printing methods, flexography uses flexible materials like plastic, rubber, and UV-sensitive polymer to make plates. The inks used in flexography have low viscosity, enabling them to dry quickly, which speeds up the printing process and reduces production costs.

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the Flexible plastic packaging market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the most rapid growth in the flexible packaging market, with India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and other countries in the region being included. Due to increased economic development and expansion, India, China, and Japan are expected to see significant growth in the flexible packaging market. Additionally, the increasing urbanization in these countries has created a substantial customer base for food, beverage, and FMCG products, further driving the growth of the flexible packaging market in the projected period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Product Shelf Life

Rising Demand from End-use Industries and Increasing E-Commerce Sales

Rising Concerns Toward Sustainability

Restraints

Stringent Regulations and High Cost of Raw Biodegradable Material

Lack of Efficient Recycling Infrastructure

Rising Prices of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Implementing Sustainable Packaging Solutions to Meet Growing Consumer Demand and Preferences

Better Substitute for Traditional Packaging Materials

Challenges

Constant Pressure to Innovate and Improve to Meet Ever-Changing Customer Demands

Recyclability of Plastics

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $182.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $264.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food

7.2.1 Lightweight, Cost-Effective, and Offers Wide Range of Shapes and Sizes

7.2.2 Snacks

7.2.3 Frozen Food

7.2.4 Fruits & Vegetables

7.2.5 Dairy

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Beverages

7.3.1 Pouches to be Most Preferred Packaging Solution

7.4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Extended Shelf Life of Medicines and Medical Devices

7.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics

7.5.1 Protects Product from Moisture and Gas

7.6 Other Applications

8 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Plastics

8.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Excellent Barrier Properties

8.2.2 Polypropylene

8.2.2.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene

8.2.2.2 Cast Polypropylene

8.2.3 Polyethylene

8.2.3.1 High-Density Polyethylene

8.2.3.2 Low-Density Polyethylene

8.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

8.2.5 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

8.2.6 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

8.2.7 Polyamides

8.2.8 Polystyrene

8.2.9 Bioplastics

8.3 Aluminum Foils

8.3.1 Strong Barrier Properties to Boost Its Demand

8.4 Other Materials

9 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pouches

9.2.1 Convenient Packaging, Heat-Sealing Capabilities, and User-Friendly Design

9.2.2 Stand-Up Pouches

9.2.3 Flat Pouches

9.3 Rollstock

9.3.1 Designed to Increase Shelf Life and Retain Flavor and Aroma

9.4 Bags

9.4.1 Provide Aesthetic Impact and Boost Marketing Exposure

9.5 Films & Wraps

9.5.1 Incorporates Easy-Open Seals, Resealable Closures, and Tamper Evident Features

9.6 Other Packaging Types

10 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Printing Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Flexography

10.2.1 Low Viscosity Speeds Up Printing Process and Saves Production Cost

10.3 Rotogravure

10.3.1 Transfers Ink Consistently and Offers High-Quality Images

10.4 Digital Printing

10.4.1 Reduces Environmental Impact due to Less Wastage

10.5 Other Printing Technologies

11 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent & Related Market

15 Appendix

