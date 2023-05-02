Phunware to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 16, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS and offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users worldwide, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 16-17, 2023 at the InterContinental Times Square Hotel in New York, NY.



Management will be presenting on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 at 4:30-5:10 p.m. EST.

The 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference will feature public and private company presentations, fireside chats, and thematic panels. This event consists of both in-person days and a virtual day. Meetings will be available for qualified institutional, private equity and venture capital investors throughout the week, based on company availability and investor interest.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Phunware management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at PHUN@gatewayir.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS and offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users worldwide. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

