ClassOne Technology Ships Follow-on Solstice® S8 Single-Wafer Processing System to Leading Aerospace and Defense Company

KALISPELL, Mont., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced it has shipped another Solstice® CopperMax single-wafer processing system to a leading provider of aerospace and defense solutions. Built on ClassOne’s state-of-the-art, high-throughput Solstice platform, the system will augment the customer’s existing installed base of multiple ClassOne tools.



The Solstice S8 system features the company’s proprietary CopperMax reactor, designed to deliver high-performance copper plating at a low cost of ownership. The flexible Solstice platform can perform a broad range of electroplating and surface preparation applications on a single, compact system. This means that solvent and acid processes can be safely run on the same platform, while accommodating thin or bonded, transparent or opaque substrates ranging from 75-200mm in diameter.

Noted ClassOne CEO Byron Exarcos, “We’re pleased to fulfill this follow-on order from one of our valued partners in the vital aerospace and defense industry. As we do with all of our diverse customer base, we work closely with them to ensure our ability to accommodate their ever-evolving manufacturing process requirements.”

The scalable Solstice platform can be configured with 1 to 8 chambers for use in both R&D and high-volume manufacturing environments. Its flexibility and modular design allow users to configure the system they need by mixing and matching process technologies across both electroplating and surface prep, resulting in a customized turnkey solution. For those who need specific processes ready for high-volume manufacturing, ClassOne also offers dedicated, purpose-built configurations for specific applications.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a leading provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing systems for semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturing around the world. Its advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture compound semiconductor devices for the photonics, power, 5G, microLED, and MEMS and sensor markets. With tools installed in leading-edge fabs and research organizations worldwide, ClassOne’s flagship Solstice platform is highly configurable, comprising fully and semi-automated electroplating and wet processing applications with the industry’s most competitive ROI. For more information, please visit classone.com.

