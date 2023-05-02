Metrc Launches Enhanced Integration Experience for Third-Party Partners

LAKELAND, Fla., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced the launch of Metrc Connect , an improved integration experience for the Company’s valued third-party partners, offering enhanced API functionality and new features to create more robust and efficient interactions with the Metrc system. Metrc Connect’s capabilities go above that of a standard API program, resulting in heightened system performance and stability for integrators, licensed businesses and governments. Additionally, Metrc Connect will allow integrators to manage connections across Metrc states from a single, intuitive platform.



“The launch of Metrc Connect is an example of our commitment to continued innovation, customer feedback, and system performance improvements for all users, including those who rely heavily on these integrations to operate efficiently and compliantly,” said Sam Peterson, Chief Technology Officer of Metrc . “By offering a premium API connection and staying focused on product enhancements, licensees can utilize additional systems to manage their operations, while integrators are given more opportunities to push and pull crucial data from Metrc.”

Metrc Connect gives integrators access to a variety of new, customizable offerings, including 26 new endpoints for a total of 165 total endpoints available, a self-service portal with expanded visibility and control, tools for the creation of user roles and accounts, and self-generated vendor API keys. Further, the insights dashboard delivers insights into everyday decisions, provides API event notifications to allow for real-time data monitoring and efficiency opportunities, and offers premium features such as webhooks for faster connection and workload reduction.

Canix , a market-leading cannabis ERP seed-to-sale platform, is Metrc’s inaugural partner in the implementation of Metrc Connect. “We are excited about this enhanced API solution and the efficiencies it will create in the flow of data,” said Stacey Hronowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Canix. “Our team was thrilled to participate in the early stages of Metrc Connect which made our decision to transition an easy one. Our shared commitment to improve the customer experience while supporting the continued growth of the industry is strengthened through this improved integration. With the ability to access new features, like webhooks subscriptions and the data insights driven portal, our team will now have the expanded capacity and visibility needed to make more real-time decisions."

Metrc remains dedicated to supporting the advancement of all stakeholders, regularly collecting, analyzing and implementing partner feedback to provide the tools necessary for efficient operations and a secure supply chain. Metrc is the only track-and-trace company that delivers a robust API integration with more than 250 businesses leveraging the current API. The Company has also expanded its API Support offering with pricing that scales to fit the diverse needs of its expansive integrator network nationwide, including both free and custom models with dedicated account management.

Metrc holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the U.S, including Washington, D.C. While these areas have a variety of regulatory frameworks, each jurisdiction shares the common goal of ensuring safe legal cannabis markets. Metrc continues to be the favored partner of regulators and businesses in serving their unique needs and goals.

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 23 government contracts and serves more than 345,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's legal cannabis market.

