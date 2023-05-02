Alcatraz AI Collaborates with Genetec Inc. to Advance Enterprise Access Control and Physical Security

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz AI , a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, today announced its technology integration with Genetec TM, a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions. Together, Alcatraz AI and Genetec deliver access control solutions that increase the security of protected facilities and provide business insights while simultaneously making the experience frictionless and touchless for end users.



Genetec develops open-platform software, hardware, and cloud-based services for the physical security and public safety industry. Alcatraz AI’s flagship product the Rock ™ is a simple, secure, and trusted facial authentication solution that fits seamlessly into any existing access control system. Together they deliver an easy-to-use, innovative, unified system that creates a path to better security.

“The vision of Genetec to revolutionize physical security by empowering users is greatly aligned with our vision of autonomous access control that reduces the administrative and management burden of physical security teams and creates a frictionless and secure experience for end users space,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO at Alcatraz AI. “By creating a connected solution between Alcatraz AI’s powerful artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics framework with Genetec’s access control system, we go beyond security to deliver operational insights through a single pane of glass. Together we allow enterprises to improve business and create a frictionless environment that is safer and more secure. The technology integration will be great for businesses around the globe.”

With this new partnership, Alcatraz AI’s the Rock will now integrate and interact natively with Synergis™, providing new levels of analytics, reporting, and alerting to meet specific requirements of Genetec customers. Together the Rock and Genetec access control systems lower security costs for organizations, reduce complexity, provide business insights, and increase the overall security posture. Features include:



Seamless integration to reduce touchpoints, providing video at the door via an Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF) camera that can be incorporated into the Genetec video management system

Live tailgating detection alerts coupled with door-level video, helping to prevent the industry’s most difficult breach to detect

Automated enrollment for all authorized users without storing any personally identifiable information (PII)

Enterprise-grade networking and security, with end-to-end encryption and customizable hosting options

“Alcatraz AI is advancing access control in a completely innovative way that supports our technology vision of delivering capabilities that address security and business requirements of today and in the future,” added Francois Brouillet, Commercial Manager, Access Control for Genetec. “Our customers and global network of partners can now take advantage of key Alcatraz AI features — like tailgate alerts and door-level video — directly in the Genetec platform to deliver operational insights and strengthen security. Together, we are reducing the administrative burden of access control systems by simplifying enrollment and system management, protecting privacy, and ultimately optimizing the overall experience with frictionless access and actionable data.”

About Alcatraz AI

Founded in 2016, Alcatraz AI is the most secure, effective, comprehensive access control biometric solution on the market. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection work natively with existing access control systems to transform physical security. With a vision of simplicity and security, Alcatraz AI protects more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies, including their assets and secure facilities.

