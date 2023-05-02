AB Šiaulių bankas initiates the process to issue bonds in 2023

English Lithuanian

The Management Board of AB Šiaulių bankas (hereinafter, the “Bank”) has decided to initiate a possibility review and preparation process to raise funds in the capital markets by issuing:



subordinated bonds under a new Bank’s subordinated bonds programme. The purpose of issuing subordinated bonds is to achieve an efficient capital structure, to meet MREL requirements set by the Supervisory Authority for the Bank (hereinafter, the “MREL requirements”) and maintain the continuity of dividend policy as the Bank grows; bond issue under the Bank’s base prospectus of EUR 250 million Euro Medium Term Note Programme . The purpose of issuing these bonds is to meet MREL requirements.

It is expected that the bonds will be issued until the end of 2023.

The Bank shall make further announcements after the decisions on a specific transaction are made or after the determination that further disclosure is needed in accordance with applicable law.