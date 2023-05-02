EnsembleIQ’s Canadian Grocer, Convenience Store News Canada and The Medical Post Named Finalists for Nine Canadian National Magazine Awards, Recognized for Content and Design Excellence

TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, today announces its Canadian Grocer, Convenience Store News Canada and The Medical Post magazines have been named finalists for nine Canadian National Magazine Awards: B2B . The awards highlight the outstanding work and accomplishments of Canadian business-to-business outlets.



“We’re committed to delivering Canadian retail and healthcare professionals valuable insights in engaging formats to help them better serve their industries,” said Joe Territo, Chief Strategy Officer, EnsembleIQ. “To be shortlisted for these nine prestigious awards validates our strategy and showcases the strength of our content and design teams. We’re honored to be recognized by the Canadian National Magazine Awards: B2B competition.”

Canadian Grocer , Canada's #1 national grocery intelligence source, finalists include:

Best Column or Regularly Featured Department: People

Best Feature Article: Trade: commercial: Reimagining the Box

Best Series of Articles: Generation Next Thinking



Convenience Store News Canada , the leading source for convenience retailers, gas station and car wash operators, finalists include:

The Medical Post , an information source for Canada's doctors, finalists include:

Winners of the Canadian National Magazine Awards: B2B competition will be announced June 2.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .