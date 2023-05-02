JLab Puts An End To Muffled Calls With New True Wireless Work Buds

San Diego, CA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab's new Work Buds ($79.99) end the distraction some experience due to sub-par microphone clarity when using true wireless earbuds. The new JLab Work Buds feature a lightweight detachable noise-canceling boom mic that provides optimal voice pick-up for phone calls, video chats, and other situations where microphone clarity is important. Work Buds are an ideal solution for those who prefer the convenient design and features of true wireless earbuds but want the microphone clarity that comes from a headset with a boom mic.

Many consumers prefer true wireless earbuds for their size and convenience, but the placement of their microphones can lead to muffled audio due to adjacent activity, interference caused by wind, or obstruction from the user's hair or clothing. Bluetooth headsets with integrated boom mics can provide better audio quality, but their larger size can be a turnoff for many from using them, especially in non-office environments.

The Work Buds’ flexible noise-canceling boom mic can be connected to either earbud and positioned near the user's mouth for crystal clear calls. When no longer needed, the boom mic can be stored in the Work Buds' USB-C charging dock. Both earbuds have high-quality internal mics for when the boom mic is not warranted or left in the charging dock.

"JLab's Work Buds provide a best-of-all-worlds scenario for people who prefer true wireless earbuds but want the microphone quality that only a noise-canceling boom mic can provide. With JLab's Work Buds, people no longer have to sacrifice call quality for convenience with their earbuds," commented JLab CEO Win Cramer.

Typical of new introductions from JLab, the Work Buds feature surprising value for their $80 price tag, especially compared to other premium brands charging $200-$300. The Work Buds feature 55+ hours of playtime, with 10+ hours in each earbud. Dual connect technology allows either earbud to be used individually with or without the boom mic. Bluetooth Multipoint technology allows easy switching between a computer, phone, or tablet without disconnecting and pairing the Work Buds each time.

The Work Buds also feature touch controls, allowing the user to turn on the Be Aware setting to let outside noise, pause and resume audio, answer calls, adjust the EQ, and other settings. Work Buds will also be the first release from JLab to use the new JLab App which will allow additional customization of the touch controls and audio settings.

The Work Buds include three different-sized pairs of gel ear tips to provide an optimal fit, ensuring the best in-ear seal in each ear. Three different-sized pairs of JLab's signature Cush Fins are also included, which can be wrapped around the outside of each earbud for enhanced fit and comfort.

Full technical features include:

55+ hours playtime (10+ in each earbud for listening, 6+ hours talk time)

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Microphone: MEMS (each earbud) + Condenser (Boom) -6 dB +/- 4 dB

Patented Custom EQ3 sound and touch controls

Bluetooth 5.3

Range: 30+ ft

Protocols: HSP / HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Codecs: SBC

Driver: 6mm custom-designed dynamic driver

20 – 20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 16Ω

Output: 101 +/-3 dB

Input: 300 mA

Earbud battery: 70mAh lithium polymer

Earbud charge time: ~2 hours (in case); 15 minutes charge = 2 hours playtime



Charging case battery: 1000 mAh lithium polymer

Case charge time: 3 hours

IP Rating: Not rated

Included charging case Type-C plug

Three sets of gel eartips and three sets of cush fins

Google Fast Pair

Weight: 96.8 grams (earbuds + case) Earbuds: 5.6 grams each Boom mic: 3.1 grams Case: 82.5 grams

2-year warranty

​JLab's Work Buds are available at retailers now and online at www.jlab.com/products/work-buds-in-ear-headset.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information visit www.jlab.com.

