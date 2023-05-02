Icahn Enterprises Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Urges Investors with Losses to Reach Out Regarding Short Report - IEP

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased Icahn Enterprises common stock? If you purchased Icahn Enterprises common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/icahn-enterprises

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research released a report outlining its concerns regarding Icahn Enterprises. The firm alleges that IEP units are inflated by up to 75% stating, “(1) IEP trades at a 218% premium to its last reported net asset value (NAV), vastly higher than all comparables (2) we’ve uncovered clear evidence of inflated valuation marks for IEP’s less liquid and private assets (3) the company has suffered additional performance losses year to date following its last disclosure.”

Following this news, Icahn’s stock price dropped as much as 15.75% in intraday trading.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .