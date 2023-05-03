AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for April 2023

English Estonian

In April 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 478,316 passengers, which is a 2.7% increase compared to April 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 17.5% to 27,943 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 10.8% to 67,701 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2023 were the following:

April 2023 April 2022 Change Passengers 478,316 465,945 2.7% Finland-Sweden 143,002 174,255 -17.9% Estonia-Finland 280,806 249,198 12.7% Estonia-Sweden 54,508 42,492 28.3% Cargo Units 27,943 33,875 -17.5% Finland-Sweden 3,174 6,391 -50.3% Estonia-Finland 20,256 23,048 -12.1% Estonia-Sweden 4,513 4,436 1.7% Passenger Vehicles 67,701 61,083 10.8% Finland-Sweden 5,073 6,976 -27.3% Estonia-Finland 60,478 51,352 17.8% Estonia-Sweden 2,150 2,755 -22.0%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The April Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy I (formerly Galaxy) stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The April Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar, Megastar and Star. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold in April 2022.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The April Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.

