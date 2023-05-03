English French



Atos offers cutting-edge ticketing technology to the European Games 2023

Paris, France and Krakow, Poland – May 3, 2023 – Atos, official Digital Technology Partner for the 2023 and 2027 editions of the European Games, today announces a major IT milestone with the successful launch of an innovative ticketing platform for the third edition of the European Games which will start in less than 50 days in Poland.

Atos leverages its technological expertise in sports and in-depth knowledge of the Olympic Movement to ensure a unique and secure experience to fans who will be attending or following the European Games 2023. The successful delivery of the ticketing platform is key for the European Olympic Committee (EOC) as it supports its objective to improve the experience of sports fans and to leverage data-driven digital solutions.

Based on an advanced data analytic system, this platform offers each user a personalized experience, as well as exclusive promotions throughout the entire purchasing process, no matter one’s ticketing journey and profile. The platform provides sports fans with an easy-to-use interactive interface, allowing seamless browsing and purchasing, with efficient ticket distribution and customer service. The SSO identity solution implemented by Atos simplifies user experience and reduces pressure on security teams.

In addition to the ticketing platform, Atos also develops and integrates key digital technologies for all stakeholders of the European Games – sport fans, athletes, staff, broadcasters and volunteers – so they can benefit from a first-class experience. This includes the official website of the event, a data platform and mobile app for fans, a game management system for volunteers, accreditations and venue network, as well as the data management for all sport events. Atos delivers the streaming production for 15 sports, with a total of 33 different feeds. Results are delivered through an accurate and reliable timing and scoring solution and a dedicated information system for commentators.

The European Games hosted by Poland from 21 June to 2 July 2023 is held under the responsibility of the European Olympic Committees and the International Olympic Committee. The event is the first Continental Olympic Qualification Tournament for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. It also aims to showcase new disciplines that will mark the future of sports, such as beach handball, teqball and padel.

