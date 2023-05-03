Dentsply Sirona Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales increased 0.9% to $978 million , organic sales increased 5.1%

GAAP net loss of ($19) million , GAAP loss per share of ($0.09)

Adjusted EBITDA of $161 million , adjusted EPS of $0.39

Raising low-end of FY23 net sales outlook by $50 million and low-end of organic sales growth outlook by 100 basis points

Raising low-end of FY23 adjusted EPS outlook by $0.05

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter net sales of $978 million increased 0.9%, compared to $969 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was ($19) million, or ($0.09) loss per share, compared to net income of $69 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 includes restructuring related charges and other costs of $71 million net of tax, or $0.33 per share. Adjusted earnings per diluted share decreased to $0.39 compared to $0.54 in the first quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures (including organic sales, adjusted EBITDA and margin, adjusted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow conversion) to GAAP measures is provided below.

“Our first quarter results reflect a strong start to 2023 that exceeded our outlook, driven primarily by strong demand for aligners and consumables. As a result of our first quarter performance, stable patient traffic in key markets, and improving confidence in our ability to execute on strategic objectives, we are raising the low-end of our full year outlook for net sales, organic sales growth, and adjusted EPS,” said Simon Campion, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged by the results in the quarter and are beginning to see promising momentum from our transformation work, but recognize that we continue to operate in a volatile macroeconomic environment. We remain confident that our plans will deliver meaningful long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and employees alike.”

Q1 23 Summary Results (GAAP)

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q1 23 Q1 22 YoY Net Sales 978 969 0.9% Net (Loss)/ Income Attributable to Dentsply Sirona (19) 69 NM Diluted (Loss)/ Earnings Per Share (0.09) 0.32 NM

NM - not meaningful

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

Q1 23 Summary Results (Non-GAAP) [1]

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q1 23 Q1 22 YoY Net Sales 978 969 0.9 % Organic Sales Growth % 5.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 161 189 (15.6 %) Adjusted EBITDA % 16.4 % 19.6 % Adjusted EPS 0.39 0.54 (27.8 %)

[1] Organic sales growth, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of these measures and to the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

Segment Results

Technologies & Equipment

First quarter 2023 net sales were $548 million, down (3.0%) versus prior year. Foreign currency negatively impacted sales by (4.7%), while organic sales increased by 1.7% as compared to prior year. The organic sales growth was driven by strong aligners sales and the timing of CAD/CAM dealer orders, partially offset by the impact of VBP on implants sales in China and lower imaging and instruments volumes.

Consumables

First quarter 2023 net sales were $430 million, up 6.4% versus prior year. Foreign currency negatively impacted sales by (3.4%), while organic sales increased by 9.8% as compared to prior year. The organic sales growth was primarily driven by strong retail demand.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2023 decreased to ($21) million, as compared to $93 million in the prior year, primarily as a result of changes in working capital and increased operating expenses associated with commercial investments and non-recurring charges such as restructuring and remediation costs. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company paid $27 million in dividends and announced a $150 million accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") agreement. Under the terms of the ASR, approximately 3.1 million shares were delivered during March 2023, representing $120 million of the total anticipated repurchase. The ASR was executed under Dentsply Sirona’s current share repurchase authorization and was completed on April 28, 2023. The Company had $318 million of cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023.

2023 Outlook

Based on the better-than-expected results in the first quarter, the Company is raising the low-end of its 2023 net sales outlook by $50 million to a new range of $3.90 billion to $3.95 billion, and flat to up 2% on an organic sales basis. The Company is also raising the low-end of its adjusted EPS range by $0.05 to a new range of $1.85 to $2.00. The revised outlook still assumes foreign currency will be a (100) bps headwind to net sales on a full year basis.

Other 2023 outlook assumptions are included in the first quarter 2023 earnings presentation posted on the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. The Company does not provide forward-looking estimates on a GAAP basis as certain information is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Recent Announcements & Additional Highlights

Sustainability Update - On April 24, 2023, Dentsply Sirona announced that, in partnership with FDI World Dental Federation and Smile Train, the first-ever global standard protocols for digitalized cleft treatment were developed. The three-way partnership is part of Dentsply Sirona's sustainability strategy "BEYOND: Taking action for a brighter world".

SureSmile VPro Launch - On April 20, 2023, Dentsply Sirona introduced SureSmile VPro and SureSmile VPro mobile app in the European market as part of its aligner treatment offering.

IDS 2023 - From March 14-18, 2023, Dentsply Sirona joined more than 120,000 dental professionals from 162 countries at the International Dental Show (IDS) 2023 in Cologne, Germany. Innovations from Dentsply Sirona's digital universe were on display, including Primescan Connect, Primeprint, Axeos, and DS Core.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 978 $ 969 Cost of products sold 459 448 Gross profit 519 521 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 416 376 Research and development expenses 46 45 Restructuring and other costs 59 3 Operating (loss) income (2 ) 97 Other income and expenses: Interest expense, net 19 12 Other expense (income), net 7 (2 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (28 ) 87 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (5 ) 18 Net (loss) income (23 ) 69 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (4 ) — Net (loss) income attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ (19 ) $ 69 Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Dentsply Sirona: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.32 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 214.5 217.0 Diluted 214.5 217.8





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 318 $ 365 Accounts and notes receivables-trade, net 652 632 Inventories, net 659 627 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 314 269 Total Current Assets 1,943 1,893 Property, plant, and equipment, net 770 761 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 191 200 Identifiable intangible assets, net 1,862 1,903 Goodwill 2,701 2,688 Other noncurrent assets 206 198 Total Assets $ 7,673 $ 7,643 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 267 $ 279 Accrued liabilities 748 727 Income taxes payable 43 46 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 316 118 Total Current Liabilities 1,374 1,170 Long-term debt 1,842 1,826 Operating lease liabilities 144 149 Deferred income taxes 271 287 Other noncurrent liabilities 404 399 Total Liabilities 4,035 3,831 Total Equity 3,638 3,812 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 7,673 $ 7,643





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (23 ) $ 69 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 31 29 Amortization of intangible assets 53 55 Fixed asset impairment 4 — Deferred income taxes (21 ) (14 ) Stock based compensation expense 17 11 Restructuring and other costs 48 (2 ) Other non-cash expense 9 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net (15 ) 34 Inventories, net (30 ) (41 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net (17 ) (17 ) Other noncurrent assets (1 ) 3 Accounts payable (14 ) 19 Accrued liabilities (31 ) (51 ) Income taxes (37 ) 3 Other noncurrent liabilities 6 (7 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (21 ) 93 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (39 ) (44 ) Cash received on derivative contracts 2 1 Net cash used in investing activities (37 ) (43 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash paid for treasury stock (150 ) (150 ) Proceeds on short-term borrowings 198 163 Cash dividends paid (27 ) (24 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of deferred financing costs — 5 Repayments on long-term borrowings — (2 ) Proceeds from exercised stock options — 5 Other financing activities, net (4 ) (7 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 17 (10 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6 ) (5 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (47 ) 35 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 365 339 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 318 $ 374

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“US GAAP”) the Company provides certain measures in this press release, described below, which are not calculated in accordance with US GAAP and therefore represent Non-GAAP measures. These Non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with US GAAP. These Non-GAAP measures are used by the Company to measure its performance and may differ from those used by other companies.

Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures are helpful as they provide another measure of the results of operations, and are frequently used by investors and analysts to evaluate the Company’s performance exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, and which may not be indicative of past or future performance of the Company.

Organic Sales

The Company defines “organic sales” as the reported net sales adjusted for: (1) net sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition; (2) net sales attributable to disposed businesses or discontinued product lines in both the current and prior year periods; and (3) the impact of foreign currency changes, which is calculated by translating current period net sales using the comparable prior period's foreign currency exchange rates.

Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income is computed by excluding the following items from operating Income (loss) as reported in accordance with US GAAP:

(1) Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments. These adjustments include costs related to consummating and integrating acquired businesses, as well as net gains and losses related to the disposed businesses. In addition, this category includes the post-acquisition roll-off of fair value adjustments recorded related to business combinations, except for amortization expense of purchased intangible assets noted below. Although the Company is regularly engaged in activities to find and act on opportunities for strategic growth and enhancement of product offerings, the costs associated with these activities may vary significantly between periods based on the timing, size and complexity of acquisitions and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company.

(2) Restructuring related charges and other costs. These adjustments include costs related to the implementation of restructuring initiatives, including but not limited to, severance costs, facility closure costs, and lease and contract termination costs, as well as related professional service costs associated with these restructuring initiatives and global transformation activity. The Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency; consequently, restructuring charges may recur but are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company. Other costs include charges related to goodwill and intangible asset impairments, legal settlements, executive separation costs, and changes in accounting principle recorded within the period. This category also includes costs related to the recent investigation and associated remediation activities which primarily include legal, accounting and other professional service fees, as well as turnover and other employee-related costs.

(3) Amortization of purchased intangible assets. This adjustment excludes the periodic amortization expense related to purchased intangible assets, which are recorded at fair value in purchase accounting. Although these costs contribute to revenue generation and will recur in future periods, their amounts are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions, and as such may not be indicative of the future performance of the Company.

(4) Fair value and credit risk adjustments. These adjustments include the non-cash mark-to-market changes in fair value associated with pension assets and obligations, and equity-method investments. Although these adjustments are recurring in nature, they are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in the underlying assumptions and market conditions. The non-service component of pension expense is a recurring item, however it is subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in actuarial assumptions, interest rates, plan changes, settlements, curtailments, and other changes in facts and circumstances. As such, these items may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) as reported in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude the items identified above. Additionally, income tax expense is adjusted for the related income tax impacts of the items named above, as well as discrete income tax adjustments such as: final settlement of income tax audits, discrete tax items resulting from the implementation of restructuring initiatives and the vesting and exercise of employee share-based compensation, any difference between the interim and annual effective tax rate, and adjustments relating to prior periods.

These adjustments are irregular in timing, and the variability in amounts may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company and therefore are excluded for comparability purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA and Margin

In addition to the adjustments described above in arriving at adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA is computed by further excluding any remaining interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by net sales.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share

Adjusted earnings (loss) (EPS) per diluted share is computed by dividing adjusted earnings (losses) attributable to Dentsply Sirona shareholders by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures during the same period, and adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as that number divided by adjusted net income (loss). Management believes that this Non-GAAP measure is important for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance as it measures our ability to efficiently generate cash from our business operations relative to earnings. It should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by geographic region is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Q1 2023 Change Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in millions, except percentages) U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total Net sales $ 351 $ 396 $ 231 $ 978 13.9 % (3.6 %) (7.6 %) 0.9 % $ 308 $ 411 $ 250 $ 969 Foreign exchange impact (0.7 %) (4.7 %) (7.5 %) (4.2 %) Organic sales 14.6 % 1.1 % (0.1 %) 5.1 %

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by segment is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Q1 2023 Change Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in millions, except percentages) Technologies

& Equipment Consumables Total Technologies

& Equipment Consumables Total Technologies

& Equipment Consumables Total Net sales $ 548 $ 430 $ 978 (3.0 %) 6.4 % 0.9 % $ 565 $ 404 $ 969 Foreign exchange impact (4.7 %) (3.4 %) (4.2 %) Organic sales 1.7 % 9.8 % 5.1 %

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Related Charges and Other Costs (a) Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 NET SALES $ 978 — — — $ — $ 978 GROSS PROFIT 519 30 4 1 35 554 % OF NET SALES 53.1 % 56.6 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 416 (23 ) (15 ) (2 ) (40 ) 376 % OF NET SALES 42.5 % 38.4 % RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 46 — (1 ) — (1 ) 45 % OF NET SALES 4.7 % 4.6 % RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 59 — (59 ) — (59 ) — OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (2 ) 53 79 3 — — 135 133 % OF NET SALES (0.3 %) 13.6 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 26 — — (1 ) (1 ) 25 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (28 ) 53 79 4 — — 136 108 (BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (5 ) 26 7 33 28 % OF PRE-TAX (LOSS) INCOME 18.4 % 25.8 % LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (4 ) — (4 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ (19 ) $ 103 $ 84 % OF NET SALES (2.0 %) 8.5 % (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ (0.09 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted GAAP net loss per common share 214.5 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share 216.0

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

(a) Other Costs includes $8 million in professional service costs related to the global transformation project, and $7 million in costs related to the internal investigation which compromised of professional fees and other employee-related SG&A expenses.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the following table presents the details of the “Restructuring Related Charges and Other Costs” column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions) Impairments Costs Related to Restructuring Plans Professional Services Costs Incentive Compensation Total Cost of products sold $ 3 $ — $ 1 $ — $ 4 Selling, general, and administrative expenses — — 11 4 15 Research and development expenses — — 1 — 1 Restructuring and other costs — 59 — — 59 Total $ 3 $ 59 $ 13 $ 4 $ 79

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED

NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Related Charges and Other Costs Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Fair Value and Credit Risk Adjustments Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 NET SALES $ 969 — — — — $ — $ 969 GROSS PROFIT 521 32 — 1 — 33 554 % OF NET SALES 53.8 % 57.1 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 376 (23 ) (2 ) — — (25 ) 351 % OF NET SALES 38.8 % 36.2 % RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 45 — — — — — 45 % OF NET SALES 4.6 % 4.6 % RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 3 — (3 ) — — (3 ) — OPERATING INCOME 97 55 5 1 — 61 158 % OF NET SALES 10.1 % 16.3 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 10 — — — (1 ) (1 ) 9 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 87 55 5 1 1 62 149 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 18 16 (2) 14 32 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME 20.8 % 21.8 % LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS — — — NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ 69 $ 48 $ 117 % OF NET SALES 7.1 % 12.0 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.32 $ 0.22 $ 0.54

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the following table presents the details of the “Restructuring Related Charges and Other Costs” column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

(in millions) Severance Costs Related to Executives Costs Related to Restructuring Plans Professional Services Costs Total Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 1 $ — $ 1 $ 2 Restructuring and other costs — 3 — 3 Total $ 1 $ 3 $ 1 $ 5

A reconciliation of as reported net income attributable to Dentsply Sirona to adjusted EBITDA and margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except percentages) 2023 2022 Net (loss) income attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ (19 ) $ 69 Interest expense, net 19 12 Income tax expense (5 ) 18 Depreciation(1) 30 28 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 53 55 Restructuring related charges and other costs 79 5 Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments 4 1 Fair value and credit risk adjustments — 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 161 $ 189 Net sales $ 978 $ 969 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.4 % 19.6 %

(1) Excludes those depreciation related amounts which were included as part of the business combination related adjustments above.

A reconciliation of adjusted free cash flow conversion for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is as follows: