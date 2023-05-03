Enthusiast Gaming to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 15, 2023

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX) will report financial and operating results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 15, 2023, after the market closes.



Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the first quarter 2023 results.

Conference call details:

Toll Free: 1-855-239-1101

Conference ID: 10178677

Live Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1613320&tp_key=6a6272a572

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Enthusiast Gaming website, enthusiastgaming.com/investors.

