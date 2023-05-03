Lifeist’s Mikra Begins Production Activities for its New Wellness-Focused Protein Bar Ahead of Schedule

TORONTO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, is pleased to announce that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) has begun production activities on its new wellness-focused protein bar, “Chroma”, ahead of schedule.

“Chroma will mark Mikra’s third product but its first to offer consumers a healthy alternative nutritional bar packed with cordyceps, free of added sugars, and certified gluten-free and vegan,” said Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra and COO of Lifeist. “We are finalizing production activities of a truly delicious and satisfying nutritional bar that maintains a chocolatey consistency with a delightful fudge aroma. We believe that Chroma will attract a broad and diverse health conscience audience and that our grocery-focused formulation will appeal to large brick and mortar chains like Whole Foods Market, small gyms, studios and health-focused shops alike.”

Derived from the word “Chromatin” Mikra’s first product in the food and snacks category is designed to be tasty, approachable but still uniquely healthy in order to differentiate itself within this competitive space. Beyond being certified gluten-free and vegan, Chroma is:

Packed with Cordyceps – an adaptogenic compound whose effects of stress, anxiety and fatigue are enthusiastically being studied

Contains zero sugar alcohols with 9 grams of net carbs

Contains zero added sugars with a low glycemic index – perfect for diabetics as well as those looking for a low-carb, high-protein bar

Contains 15g of protein with a full amino acid profile to build and maintain muscles

Meets 25% of your daily requirement of iron

Includes clean, whole ingredients that you can pronounce!

“The global protein bar market was valued at $4.68 billion USD in 2022 with an expected growth of over 6% annually between now and 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights,” added Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “Mikra's products generally cater to a niche audience, however, we have created this particular line to appeal to an exponentially larger consumer base, making it perfect for expanded distribution, both online and in brick & mortar locations.”

Mikra is pushing biosciences beyond the expected with the belief it’s possible to add more valuable, enjoyable years to your life through rebuilding and protecting your cellular health.

The introduction of Chroma follows the recent launch of CELLF and RESCUE on Amazon.com. CELLF is a cellular health nutraceutical gel formulated with bioactive compounds to positively impact your brain, heart, skin and muscular systems. RESCUE is an activated coconut charcoal digestive aid that helps relieve undesirable symptoms of gastrointestinal discomfort, fast. From tackling fatigue to stress, Mikra’s evidence-backed bioactive compounds, pharmaceutical-grade delivery system and dedication to clinical trials all aim to transform lives on a microscopic level.

Rebuild and protect your overall health with Mikra.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

lifeist.com

cannmart.com

roilty.co

australianvaporizers.com.au

wearemikra.com

Contacts

Meni Morim, CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to the expected production of Chroma and expected distribution and future sales to consumers, are made as of the date of this news release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including, without limitation, expectations that Chroma will be produced and available for purchase as anticipated and in a timely manner and gain market acceptance, its expectation that the market for health food products in general and the global protein bar market in particular will remain strong and will continue to grow as currently anticipated, the global protein bar market will continue to be a multi-billion dollar market, the introduction of new products, brands and distribution channels will generate additional awareness of Mikra’s existing and future products and increase revenue. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: unforeseen developments that would delay Mikra’s ability to produce and sell Chroma as anticipated, the Company’s inability to continue to develop Mikra’s business as a whole, including its inability to increase distribution through retail and online channels, unanticipated changes to current regulations that would adversely impact Mikra’s business, the risk that the expected demand for health food products in general and those of Mikra in particular, including Chroma, does not develop as anticipated and risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A which has been filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.